Elnora Harrison
3d ago
Thank you for sharing this information and be safe out there today and the same for me too 🙂
4
Some Northshore frost this morning, more tomorrow
People heading out this morning on the Northshore reported frost on their windshields in several locations. “I’m north of I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish, and my windshield had a thing layer of ice this morning,” one listener told WWL.
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
NOAA’s winter outlook: La Niña and South Louisiana
La Niña returns this winter for the third consecutive time, driving drier weather in South Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Mudlarking 101 on the Mississippi: Low river levels reveal small buried treasures
On Tuesday afternoon, Tara Titone and her daughter Mia Higgins took advantage of the Mississippi River's low waters to go exploring. The pair walked along the shore, paying special attention to the many items that came from mysterious sources — tiny bits of pottery and glass, large cables and rope, bolts, screws, square-headed nails and more.
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
NOLA.com
Bayou Lafourche's rebirth takes 'transformative' step as work begins on new pump station
A long-delayed pump station considered the linchpin for a series of Bayou Lafourche and coastal restoration projects broke ground in Donaldsonville on Friday. The event marked the start of construction for the $96 million station, a project that caps a larger $220 million effort to reconnect the Mississippi River to the 106-mile-long bayou, which flows from Donaldsonville and empties into the Gulf of Mexico at Port Fourchon.
postsouth.com
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
WDSU
Frost possible Thursday morning in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday morning shattered record lows across the Northshore and south Mississippi. It was the earliest freeze ever recorded in Slidell. Another freeze is likely again tonight, and with a calmer breeze, frost is likely, too. Protect pets, plants and people!. Thursday morning temperatures:. Northshore/South Mississippi: A...
NOLA.com
The Mississippi River is drying up. See what it looks like from Minnesota to Louisiana.
The Mississippi River is drying up, especially south of St. Louis. The lack of rain in recent weeks has left the river approaching record-low levels in some areas throughout the Mississippi River basin. Falling water levels have disrupted industrial shipping and tourism, including river cruises. But as the riverbed dries...
theadvocate.com
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife
Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
WDSU
Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers
NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Officials: Mississippi residents should ‘shake it out’ during today’s annual earthquake drill
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages Mississippians of all ages to participate in the annual “Great ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:20 a.m. This self-led earthquake drill can be done at home, school or at work. To participate, individuals are asked to stop what they...
Shipwreck emerges along Mississippi River bank as water level drops
BATON ROUGE, La. — A shipwreck has emerged along the banks of the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as water levels plummet — threatening to reach record lows in some areas. The ship, which archaeologists believe to be a ferry that sank in the late 1800s to...
Louisiana's Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here's What to Expect
A cold snap moving into Louisiana this week has many wondering about how cold the winter will be, here's what we know.
20 of The Hardest Names In Louisiana To Pronounce
Whether you are from Louisiana or not there are names of people, places, Parishes, foods, and roads most people can not pronounce. Part of the reason is that the words are not English. That other part is if the word is in English chances are it's not pronounced the way it's spelled.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
