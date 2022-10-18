ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 3

Elnora Harrison
3d ago

Thank you for sharing this information and be safe out there today and the same for me too 🙂

4
NOLA.com

Bayou Lafourche's rebirth takes 'transformative' step as work begins on new pump station

A long-delayed pump station considered the linchpin for a series of Bayou Lafourche and coastal restoration projects broke ground in Donaldsonville on Friday. The event marked the start of construction for the $96 million station, a project that caps a larger $220 million effort to reconnect the Mississippi River to the 106-mile-long bayou, which flows from Donaldsonville and empties into the Gulf of Mexico at Port Fourchon.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Frost possible Thursday morning in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday morning shattered record lows across the Northshore and south Mississippi. It was the earliest freeze ever recorded in Slidell. Another freeze is likely again tonight, and with a calmer breeze, frost is likely, too. Protect pets, plants and people!. Thursday morning temperatures:. Northshore/South Mississippi: A...
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife

Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers

NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
LOUISIANA STATE
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Magic 1470AM

20 of The Hardest Names In Louisiana To Pronounce

Whether you are from Louisiana or not there are names of people, places, Parishes, foods, and roads most people can not pronounce. Part of the reason is that the words are not English. That other part is if the word is in English chances are it's not pronounced the way it's spelled.
LOUISIANA STATE

