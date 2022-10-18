A car was stolen in Lakeview Sunday morning with an infant inside, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police said they received a call from a person who said their infant child was in the car that was stolen from the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street. The vehicle was recovered a short time later in the 6100 block of Louisville Street, less than a mile away. The child was still inside and unharmed.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO