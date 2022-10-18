ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CornBreadFedCityBoy
5d ago

The police are trying to gather information for a motive 😒 let's see I am obviously qualified to do the detective work. Criminals were breaking into cars committing crimes and someone that lived in the neighborhood didn't want their property stolen. It is unfortunate it was kids and one died but these youngsters have to learn that life is not going to pay off and will be short lived in the end.

Chris Woodsum
5d ago

Yay!! Finally, people have had enough and are standing up to these thugs!! Glad to see this happen especially since Mayor Cantrell is accompanying these criminals to court and pleading with the judge for leniency!! That's ridiculous Mayor!! You should be recalled!!

Stephen Easley
5d ago

not raising your kids properly will one day lead to sad singing and flower bringing. Then the parents wanna sue talking bout, Leroy a good boy, he don't br doing nuffin, him and Tyrobe be over by lil Doo Doo but they be just shooting dice and dominoes. sometimes they play spades too. But they not bout fooling with them white ppl stuff, no not my baby🤣

