‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Starts Production, Adds Three New Cast Members (EXCLUSIVE)

Prepare for more Black lady hilarity as Robin Thede ’s Emmy-winning HBO comedy series “ A Black Lady Sketch Show ” has started production on its fourth season.

Created by and starring Thede, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” was renewed in June following a strong third season that netted two Emmys — one for outstanding picture editing for variety programming (a trophy the series has won in back-to-back years, with editors Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Joy Mason and S. Robyn Wilson honored for Season 3) and outstanding directing for a variety series (Bridget Stokes). The first three seasons of the sketch series have garnered 13 Emmy nominations and three wins.

Variety has exclusively learned that production is now underway in Los Angeles, with returning core cast members Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend teasing a new sketch (directed by Stokes) set at “Brothaby’s” in this first-look image. Season 4 also boasts three new featured players — DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade and Angel Laketa Moore — who join in the fun as the sketch series continues to feature “Black women living relatable and hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.”

Ashley Nicole Black , who has been a member of the core cast since Season 1, will not return for the new episodes. In addition to her side-splitting work on “A Black Lady Sketch” show, with recurring characters like Trinity the invisible spy and Ruth, one of the disciplettes in “The Last Supp-her” and “The Res-herrection,” Black’s recent resume includes “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “The Amber Ruffin Show” and “Ted Lasso,” for which she won an Emmy earlier this year, and she’s next set to star in “Bad Monkey” for Apple TV+.

“We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy-winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement announcing the new season’s start. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.”

Black’s departure isn’t the first casting change in the sketch series’ history: Quinta Brunson exited after Season 1, when production was delayed due to to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, but the now Emmy-winning creator and star of “Abbott Elementary” returned for a cameo in Season 3. Laci Mosley was also a featured cast member in Season 2.

About the new cast, Thede added: “Angel, DaMya and Tamara are the absolute bellwether for the next generation of comedians! They sing, dance, act and make you laugh! They are going to surprise and delight viewers with their endless talents, and we can’t wait to introduce the world to them!”

Moore is an actor, host, influencer and comedian, whose resume includes Netflix’s “Atypical” and “AJ & The Queen,” Disney Channel’s “Sydney to The Max” and CBS’ “United States of Al” and “B Positive.” Moore also hosts the weekly podcasts, “Here’s the Thing,” “Is This Going to Cause an Argument” and “The Bald and the Beautiful.” In 2021, she hosted a 37-city national tour, “Slightly Problematic.” Her life as a mom to four boys and wife to a “quick-witted husband” has made for hilarious (and successful) social media content, as her “That Chick Angel” account has blossomed to over 800K followers across various platforms.

Gurley is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and grew up doing plays at the Alumni Theater Company and in high school at Pittsburgh CAPA (Creative and Performing Arts). The winner of the national August Wilson Monologue Competition, she majored in acting at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where she found her love of comedy, eventually honing her skills to great success on TikTok. Gurley has been heavily inspired by “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Awkward Black Girl” (created by “ABLSS” executive producer Issa Rae), making her involvement in the show a “full-circle” moment.

Jade is a vocalist, actor, songwriter and producer who has performed with the likes of Madonna, Lizzo, Jon Batiste, Emily King, Usher, Yung Gravy, Tori Kelly, PJ Morton and John Legend (who was her coach on Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice.” In addition to her success in the music industry, Jade has also worked with brands including Nike, Toyota, Amazon Prime, K8Hair and Hanes, and has now turned her attention to her film and television career.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” is executive produced by Thede under her For Better or Words, Inc. banner; Rae for Hoorae; Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for Jax Media.

All three seasons of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” are available to stream on HBO Max.