Jack Black Goes Viral for Singing ‘School of Rock’ Song to 15-Year-Old Fan With Rare Disease, Fans Praise the Actor’s ‘Kindness’

By Zack Sharf
 3 days ago

Jack Black has gone viral on social media thanks to a clip of him serenading a young “ School of Rock ” fan diagnosed with a rare illness. The two met at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care , which Black hosts each year to raise funds for child hospice programs in Southern California. A clip shared by Upworthy shows Black singing a “School of Rock” song to Abraham, a 15-year-old with a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson syndrome. The video earned over 1.5 million views on Twitter in a single day.

The TrinityKids Care fundraising event took place on Oct. 8. Abraham’s mother told Upworthy, “It’s almost been a week since the meet and Abraham is still talking about how he got to meet Jack.” Because her son is a big fan of “School of Rock,” she arranged a meeting with Black during the event.

In the video, Black is informed that Abraham is a big fan of “School of Rock,” and his favorite song is “In the End of Time,” a fan favorite from the film’s original soundtrack. The two talk a little before Black kneels down, holds Abraham’s hand and bursts into an impromptu performance.

“Jack Black has a kindness to him that you can hear in his voice,” one fan wrote in response to the viral video. “It’s always easy to forget that it doesn’t take much to do a kind deed, and being kind to others makes you happier, so it’s a win-win.”

Black revealed earlier this year that “School of Rock” remains the “highlight” of his film career, telling Entertainment Tonight , “My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were. It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly.”

Next up for Black is a voice role in the highly-anticipated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” from Universal and Illumination. Black is voicing the role of Bowser.

Watch Black’s viral video in the posts below.

