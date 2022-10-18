ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Ramp From Westbound U.S. Route 36 to Stockyards Expressway Open Again

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced a much used highway interchange ramp has opened to the motoring public. Mo-Dot says the Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 westbound ramps to Missouri Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) is once again open. Contractors from Comanche Construction Inc., were able to reopen the ramp Wednesday, ahead of schedule.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident

An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop School District Names New Superintendent

The Lathrop School Distinct has named a new superintendent. The Lathrop R-II School Board Thursday announced Dr. Adam Willard has accepted their offer to become the district superintendent starting in the 2023-24 school year. Originally from Chillicothe, Dr. Willard is currently the superintendent at Walnut Grove in southwest Missouri. He...
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Man Arrested On Felony Warrant

A Platte City man was arrested on a felony level warrant this (Friday) morning in Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Platte City resident Dale W. Alexander at 3:40 A.M. today on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole. Alexander was booked into...
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Virginia Man Arrested For DWI & Drugs In Andrew County

A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday morning in Andrew County on charges of DWI and drug possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway APtrol, 45-year-old Warsaw, Virginia resident Jesse W. King was arrested at 8:14 A.M. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kat Comeback Sets Up Panther-Wildkat MSHSAA Softball Quarterfinal

King City scored their first run with two out in the 7th and scored the ultimate game winner in the 9th was the Wildkats defeated Platte Valley 2-1 Wednesday evening in the Class 1 Sectional Game held at the Tri-C Ball Park. The District 15 Champion Wildkats played from behind...
KING CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Platte County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam in which fraudsters pretend to be members of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office. The fraudsters have reportedly been “spoofing” phone numbers in an effort to make it look like they are calling from the Sheriff’s Office or the Platte County Courthouse.
northwestmoinfo.com

Redding Resident Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Insurance Fraud Investigation

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau reports a Ringgold County resident has pleaded guilty to forgery following an investigation. Forty-four year old Lesa Darrah of Redding pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, after an investigation in May indicated that she had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Lum Allen Seckel

Friends of Lum Allen Seckel of Faucett may call from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Private Services will be held. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
FAUCETT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy