Springfield, MO

Refunds Issued To Some Garth Brooks Fans

(KTTS News) — Some Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds. Bass Pro says it gave refunds for 650 tickets to people because of problems surrounding the shows at Thunder Ridge. A spokesman tells KY3 that nearly all of those refunds were for the Friday night show. Bass Pro reserved...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Law Enforcement Sales Tax On Ballot In Strafford

(KTTS News) — Voters in Strafford have a law enforcement sales tax on the ballot next month. The 3/4-cent sales tax would be used to hire and retain more officers. The police chief says the department needs about three more officers to cover the city. KY3 says the tax...
STRAFFORD, MO
Branson Now Owns Former White House Theater

(KTTS News) — The city of Branson officially owns the former White House Theater on Gretna Road. The city closed on the property this week. It’s asked developers to submit proposals to renovate the 65,000 square foot building to serve as the new Branson Police headquarters and Public Safety Complex.
BRANSON, MO

