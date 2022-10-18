ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksgf.com

Branson Now Owns Former White House Theater

(KTTS News) — The city of Branson officially owns the former White House Theater on Gretna Road. The city closed on the property this week. It’s asked developers to submit proposals to renovate the 65,000 square foot building to serve as the new Branson Police headquarters and Public Safety Complex.
BRANSON, MO
Refunds Issued To Some Garth Brooks Fans

(KTTS News) — Some Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds. Bass Pro says it gave refunds for 650 tickets to people because of problems surrounding the shows at Thunder Ridge. A spokesman tells KY3 that nearly all of those refunds were for the Friday night show. Bass Pro reserved...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

