Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph
The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Huskies Sweep Homecoming Series, Wolves Head to OKC
The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team put on quite a homecoming show to notch a weekend sweep, the St. John's University football team made it four in a row with a win over Gustavus, the St. Cloud Norsemen won their only contest of the weekend, and the Granite City Lumberjacks swept the Loons Saturday. The University of Minnesota had a rough outing with both the men's hockey and football teams coming up short, and the Minnesota Wild fell in overtime. On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder for the second time this season.
St. Cloud Stand Down Holding Annual Expo, Job Fair for Veterans
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Central Minnesota veterans are invited to stop by the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Thursday. Stand Down St. Cloud is holding their 39th annual expo and job fair. Spokesman Bob Behrens says they will have over 50 businesses and organizations ready to...
Downtown St. Cloud’s Whit Gallery Set to Close in December
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An art gallery in downtown St. Cloud will soon be closing its doors. The Whit Gallery is set to close on December 15th. The gallery opened on St. Germain Street in April 2021 and has provided space for various arts programming, exhibitions, and events in the community.
SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend. Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday. Shows include a look at the solar system...
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region
UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
Tech Boys Soccer is Headed to State
The Tech boys soccer team captured the Section 8AA title Thursday night with a 2-1 win over rival Apollo in overtime at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium. The Tigers improve to 11-6-2. Tech posted wins over Little Falls (8-0), Alexandria (2-1) and Apollo in the section playoffs. The Tigers were...
St. Cloud Chamber Hires New Planning and Development Director
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new staff member to lead the Downtown Alliance. The chamber announced Tuesday the hiring of Tyler Bevier who will serve as the Director of Downtown Planning and Development. He will work closely with the St....
Have You Become A Victim Of This ‘Pink’ Charity Scam in Minnesota?
The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's when many of us volunteer our time to help charitable organizations raise money for important causes that affect all of us. Or, perhaps, we are on the other end; giving our hard-earned money away to help organizations or individuals in need, through what we think are REAL charitable organizations.
Because of Gun Violence – MOA Testing a New Security System
Whether we (Minnesotans) think the Mall of America is a tourist stop or not, people from other places think it is. It's actually a "destination" and people from other states and countries come to Minnesota just to check out the Mall of America. It's a mall. But it is much...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Minnesota DNR Reporting Strong Deer Numbers Ahead of Opener
UNDATED -- As the firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering field reports to hunters ahead of the hunt. Wildlife managers are reporting good opportunities to harvest deer in most of the management areas. In central Minnesota, deer populations are robust and are above...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
St. Cloud Area Prep Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule
The Sartell Sabres earned a first round home game in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs when they blew out Bemidji 46-7 in the final game of the regular season Wednesday night. The Sabres (3-5) will host Bemidji (2-6) (again) in the first round on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m..
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]
The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
Go ‘Behind the Scenes’ and Watch How Central Minnesota Works
WJON Reporter Alex Svejkovsky embarked on a series of videos a few years ago to see how everyday tasks or businesses work. How they do what they do on a regular basis. Here's an encore presentation of some of those reports.
Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!
I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
The Weekender: Murder on the Orient, Art Crawl and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Plenty of things to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Tour the downtown art crawl in St. Cloud, enjoy some Halloween fun at Tommy's Carwash, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, watch a boxing match at the St. Cloud Armory, and check out the musical group Viano performing at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
