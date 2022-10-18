Read full article on original website
Robbie Sutton, 85, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Robbie Sutton, age 85, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
Rita Holguin Alcala, 69, of Coleman
Ms. Rita Rosario Holguin Alcala departed from her physical presence on this earth on October 12, 2022, to meet Jesus Christ her Savior. She was predeceased by parents, Zoilo V. Alcala and Herlinda (Lena) H. Alcala. Rita was born at Overall Memorial Hospital in Coleman on November 7, 1952. She was preceded in death by her oldest sister, Gilda (Joseph) Thompson, and their youngest sister, Elizabeth (“Lisa”) Alcala Jackson. She is survived by her sisters, Lois (Pete) Garcia, Guadalupe Alcala, and Debbie (Eddie) Villarreal, and brother, Jimmy Alcala. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Betty Sue Barnes, 85
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with...
Linda Wells, 77, of Early
Linda Wells, age 77, of Early went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Graveside Service for Linda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Jenkins Springs Cemetery with Brian Hall officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Larry Chamberlain, 65, of Early
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Sheila J. Beal, 82, of Coleman
Julia Josephine Kelleher Beal, Sheila, passed peacefully Wednesday evening, October 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. The family will host a time of visitation at 9:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service celebrating her life at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Justin Smith, associate pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating.
Jim Guess, 77, of Coleman
Jim Guess, age 77, of Coleman died Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Catherine Leann Webb~Baker, 53, of Cross Plains
A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 17 into her Savior’s arms. Catherine Leann Webb~Baker was 53 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those privileged to know her were treated to lots of love and laughter.
DIANE ADAMS: Ghosts of the Santa Anna Mountaineers
If you’ve never seen a full moon rise over the twin mesas called Santa Anna Mountains, felt that stillness and a deep sense of wonder when the mountain glows silver in the surrounding darkness, if you’ve never heard the sound of the north wind tearing through the gap between the hills, shuddering and wailing like a bereaved woman, you might not believe the Santa Anna Mountains are haunted. But many people who live there believe it–in fact some locals will tell you stories of strange sounds and lights coming from the hills at night. I’m not sure anyone can say for sure the mountains are haunted, but I have a theory for you.
Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 9
— Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Lubbock Estacado 42, Andrews 36 (OT) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Early at Wall. Brady at Grape Creek. Ballinger at San Angelo TLCA. ***
Entries for the Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade Now Being Accepted
Entry forms for the annual Brownwood Christmas Under the Stars Lighted Parade are now being accepted. This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, December 1st beginning at 7:00 PM and is sponsored by Texas Rock Crusher Railway. The parade is open to floats, vehicles, horses, classic cars, marching...
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
Lions Go 3-0 in District With Victory Over Lubbock Estacado
On senior night at Gordon Wood Stadium, the Brownwood Lions dominated the Matadors of Lubbock Estacado 52-14 to improve to 3-0 in district and 7-2 on the season. The victory ensures the Lions of no worse than a share of their first district championship since 2010. With a win at Andrews (5-3, 1-1), next week, the Lions would lock up the title outright and the district’s No. 1 playoff seed.
Four in Custody After Wednesday Morning Shooting
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller stated that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 Block of Ave A. When officers arrived in the area, there were...
Numerous Cases Presented in District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that a felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Gregory Robertson pled guilty to the felony offense of Driving While Intoxicated and was sentenced to Thirty (30) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Jason Lee Gray...
HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
Man Sentenced to 40 Years on Numerous Charges
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Juan Manuel Santiago Negron, 20, was convicted of Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 35th Judicial District Court of Brown County. Judge Sam Moss sentenced Negron to serve forty years in prison.
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle found at fault for hitting bus transporting inmates in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a statement Tuesday night, after a bus hauling inmates were involved in a wreck with another car. A driver in a sedan was found at fault for hitting the bus. In the release, Texas DPS detailed that a Texas Department of Corrections […]
