Bedford, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Brilliant Mile-Long Holiday Light Display Back to ‘Dazzle’ in Dutchess County

A must-visit holiday display is coming soon, here's when and where. The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds do a fantastic job every year providing all of us with things to do throughout the year. Obviously, they host one of the Hudson Valley's best county fairs, but did you know that they also host one of the best holiday light displays in the Hudson Valley?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Two villages in Upstate NY named on list of most beautiful small towns in America

Big cities are often touted as the ultimate centers of life and culture, but small town charm can be irresistible as you walk down a historic main street, taking in the scenery and local flavors. Architectural Digest (AD) has put together a list of picturesque places with petite populations and two Upstate New York towns made the list.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit

I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, also known as the City of Seven Hills, is a huge attraction for those with a keen eye for architecture. This city in Westchester County, New York, is home to a variety of tourist spots. And because of its close proximity to large cities like the Bronx, it's also...
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Poughkeepsie Eatery Opens New Eastdale Village Location

It seems as though Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie is growing by leaps and bounds. And that’s because it is. Eastdale Village already has some great eateries like Pizzeria Posto, Eastdale Ave Bagels, and the ever popular Rossi’s. Plus, awesome dessert shops, cool gift shops and ongoing community events. And now you can add another delicious place to that list of eateries.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

A New Home Store on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie? How Did I Not Know?

Maybe it’s because I haven’t been to Price Chopper in Poughkeepsie for a while, but I’ve certainly passed it a zillion times. Maybe I’m just oblivious, but I am the only one that didn’t know that a new home furniture store opened up in the old TJ Maxx store in the same plaza as Price Chopper. When I first pulled in I thought it was a temporary Halloween shop. But I was wrong.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

