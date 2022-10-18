Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SWEET DEAL: This Home in Sugar City Colorado is Only $120K
We know that an affordable home in the state of Colorado is a hard thing to come by. We have found one sweet deal with this home located in Sugar City, Colorado as this home is listed for only $120k on Realtor. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,089...
Top 10 Mexican restaurants around the Colorado Springs area
Start with chips and salsa, but don't end there. With many delicious dishes to choose from such as traditional chicken enchiladas to modern twists like sweet potato nachos, you are sure to find what you enjoy. According to votes by Gazette readers for the 2022 Best of the Springs magazine,...
iheart.com
Colorado Police Get Creepy 911 Call From Empty Funeral Home (AUDIO)
This is CRAZY or maybe just really creepy. An emergency dispatcher in the city of Pueblo, Colorado received a 911 call from a funeral home around 3:30 am and things got rather creepy when the call disconnected after the dispatcher answered it. The dispatcher called the funeral home back and...
KRDO
Cops vs. Bikers in Pueblo’s Annual Toy Bowl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pueblo Police Department is taking on bikers in the 2022 Annual Toy Bowl. This event is to raise money and toys for children in need for the upcoming holiday season. Kick-off is 11 a.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium. Admission is $5 or...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!. This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.
KKTV
WATCH: Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring
A pickup and semi fatally collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122 Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A local woman...
KKTV
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
Did You Know the Ghost Town of Delhi, Colorado Was in a Movie?
Situated in a desolate area of Las Animas County is the abandoned town of Delhi, Colorado. The ghost town is just about halfway between Trinidad and La Junta on U.S. Route 350, but it's so small that many people drive right past it, not even knowing what once was. However, there's some interesting history to this tiny, Colorado location.
KKTV
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
KKTV
Family asks for help locating trailer of memories missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has asked for the public’s help locating a trailer last seen in north Colorado Springs on Monday. Tricia Nelson reached out to 11 News Wednesday and said their family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them recover the items, many of which belonged to her late mother.
KKTV
WATCH: Tiny home community opens in Colorado Springs in effort to combat housing crisis
WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley Conduit in Colorado from the 'BIL'. $60 million in new funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the AVC. A small fire was quickly contained at a Walmart in Colorado Springs 10/20/22. Updated: 3 hours ago. Fire in Boulder County. Fire has since...
Here's The Best Cheesecake In Colorado
LoveFood has the scoop on the most delicious cheesecake in every state.
KKTV
Following alleged poaching ring investigation tied to Colorado Springs, officials say slight spike in cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s been a slight rise in poaching lately, in light of a poaching investigation where three men were arrested and two Colorado Springs homes were searched. Parks and Wildlife officers held an interview opportunity Thursday, following a news...
Oct. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes: Possession of a […]
KKTV
AMBER Alert issued in Colorado on Tuesday; photos included
Colorado Springs considers hiring 4 park rangers. WATCH: Take a closer look at the new Acacia Park playground!. Acacia Park is Colorado Springs' oldest park. In 2019, voters approved a new playground for the 21st century.
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
KKTV
WATCH: Deadly crash on northbound I-25 near PPIR
Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A...
Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Wednesday after allegedly hitting a motorcycle rider and fleeing the scene. Police say that driver was traveling westbound on Hancock Expressway in a Hyundai SUV when he abruptly made a U-turn at Union Boulevard. “As a result of the...
Comments / 0