Pueblo, CO

iheart.com

Colorado Police Get Creepy 911 Call From Empty Funeral Home (AUDIO)

This is CRAZY or maybe just really creepy. An emergency dispatcher in the city of Pueblo, Colorado received a 911 call from a funeral home around 3:30 am and things got rather creepy when the call disconnected after the dispatcher answered it. The dispatcher called the funeral home back and...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Cops vs. Bikers in Pueblo’s Annual Toy Bowl

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Oct. 22, the Pueblo Police Department is taking on bikers in the 2022 Annual Toy Bowl. This event is to raise money and toys for children in need for the upcoming holiday season. Kick-off is 11 a.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium. Admission is $5 or...
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 21-23

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is ready for Halloween!. This weekend offers dozens of Halloween and fall harvest events for kids and adults. Soak in autumn this weekend at one of dozens of corn mazes and haunted houses, or at an autumn festivals in Westminster, Colorado Springs and Denver. The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are all in action in the Mile High City.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

Did You Know the Ghost Town of Delhi, Colorado Was in a Movie?

Situated in a desolate area of Las Animas County is the abandoned town of Delhi, Colorado. The ghost town is just about halfway between Trinidad and La Junta on U.S. Route 350, but it's so small that many people drive right past it, not even knowing what once was. However, there's some interesting history to this tiny, Colorado location.
DELHI, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
KXRM

Oct. 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 23-year-old Javarrea Doage is described as a black man, 5’6″, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Doage has ten warrants, with one being a no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes: Possession of a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Deadly crash on northbound I-25 near PPIR

Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery at store on Woodmen Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18. At around 10:20 a.m., officers were called to the 5600 block of East Woodmen Road near North Powers Boulevard about an armed robbery. CSPD said their investigation revealed that the alleged suspect, described as a white man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

