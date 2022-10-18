Read full article on original website
Abilis is Hiring! Job Fair Scheduled for Thursday, November 3
Abilis is hiring! On Wednesday, November 3, Abilis is holding a Job Fair for prospective employees. Those interested in working for Abilis are encouraged to review open positions in advance at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. The Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, is from from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open...
Patriot Bank Awards Multiple Grants Supporting Housatonic Community College Students
Bridgeport, CT - The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Patriot Bank has awarded a $15,000 grant to support student scholarships. The Patriot Bank Scholarship Award will aid students with proven academic performance and demonstrated financial need as they strive to reach their educational goals. Additionally, upon learning about...
Who are the busiest Ridgefield Public School students?
Who are the busiest RPS students? The answer may be the 18-22-year-olds in the RPS Transition Program. Kate, for example, works at Walgreens and ROAR shelter and volunteers at Rock N’ Rescue (pet rescue), and fosters cats. Dylan is a full-time student with three jobs. He dusts at the Ridgefield Library, cleans and wipes windows at the Boys and Girls Club, and makes pizza boxes on Wednesday at Planet Pizza (his favorite of the three).
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: The CBD Curators
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The CBD...
WCSU’s 12th annual ‘Election Connection’ show streams live on Nov. 8, students present election night coverage of races and key issues
A dedicated student crew at Western Connecticut State University is taking full advantage of their technological tools and social media expertise to present WCSU’s 12th annual “Election Connection” news production providing local coverage of Connecticut races as well as weather updates and exploration of important issues. Since...
The Greenwich Department of Human Services Has a New Logo!
The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS), which supports Greenwich residents in need,has a brand new logo - and it was designed by local students! The winning logo, which is a royal blue circle, has heart icons that represent compassion and empathy and a person embedded in the S that speaks to the core purpose of the department. The logo also features the name and initials of the department, which are meant to assist the community in being able to identify and associate the logo with the essential services the department provides.
Stamford Museum & Nature Center Relocating Historic Telescope
The Stamford Museum & Nature Center (SM&NC) marked a major milestone in its history this week as it took the first step to relocate its historic Gregory-Maksutov Telescope to the Astronomical Lyceum, a historical telescope museum in Magdalena, New Mexico. Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons joined SM&NC officials on Tuesday to witness the telescope being craned through the dome of the current observatory.
No Swatting Calls Reported at Ridgefield Public Schools
Several schools in Connecticut were on high emergency alert this morning (even on a brief lockdown according to multiple sources including NBC) after receiving threatening calls - all were fake. In her daily e-newsletter, Dr. Susie DaSilva, RPS Superintendent explained, "The intention of swatting is to deceive emergency responders by...
Town of Greenwich Annual Fall Leaf Collection Program Begins November 7, 2022
Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works will begin the annual Leaf Collection Program on November 7, 2022, to half-acre or less residential properties (building zone R-20) on public streets. The Leaf Collection Program is conducted for a 6 to 8-week period from November to mid-December and weather permitting the...
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan and Greenwich: Forme Barre Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Forme Barre...
Day Pitney Expands Environmental Practice with Partner Kirstin M. Etela
Stamford, CT - Kirstin M. Etela, a resident of Fairfield, has joined Day Pitney as a partner in its Environmental practice. She was previously the U.S. General Counsel of Tradebe Environmental Services LLC, an environmental services and hazardous waste management company. Etela is based in the firm's Stamford office. "Particularly...
SHU Promotes Peter Ward to VP Finance
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has promoted Peter Ward to vice president for finance. In Ward’s new role, he will serve as a member of the University’s leadership team, working closely with the president, provost and senior leaders. His primary role is to provide strategic and operational direction, ensuring the University’s long-term financial stability. Additionally, he will manage the finance division and take responsibility for all financial and compliance reporting.
Holiday Shopping Fundraiser at Danbury Fair Mall ReStore to Aid Non-Profits “A Brush With Kindness” Program
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity invites you to a cozy evening at its ReStore in the Danbury Fair Mall Tuesday, November 1st to kick off the holiday season and shop for upcycled holiday treasure. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and guests will be one of the first to shop the store's sought-after best seasonal decor.
JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens
Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
New Campaign Aims to Get Out the Vote in Fairfield County
With Election Day less than a month away, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launched a Get Out the Vote campaign to encourage voters to head to the polls on Nov. 8. The nonpartisan, bilingual campaign features a blend of radio, print and digital advertising as well as media outreach to inform voters from every sector of the community. The effort also will partner with local organizations to reach individuals whose voices have traditionally been underrepresented in the political process.
Dan Carter Receives Bethel RTC Endorsement
Former State Representative Dan Carter has received the endorsement of the Bethel Republican Town Committee in his bid to become the First Selectman of Bethel. “I am truly honored to receive the endorsement of the Republican Town Committee for the office of First Selectman in the upcoming special election,” said Carter. “I appreciate their support and hope I can earn the support of all the Republicans in Bethel at the caucus on Monday.”
Carmel Schools Teams up with Putnam County Health Dept. to Offer Influenza Clinics In Carmel Schools
The Carmel School District is pleased to be partnering with the Putnam County Health Department this fall for our Annual Influenza (flu) Clinic. The Health Department will be on-site at each school building over the next several weeks offering flu vaccines for students and staff of the Carmel Central School District who sign up in advance.
Save the Date! Wilton High School's Annual St. Baldrick's Event Scheduled for March 7, 2023
All are invited to join the annual WHS St. Baldrick’s shaving event on March 2, 2023! The mission of St. Baldrick’s Foundation is to raise awareness and funds to cure children’s cancer by supporting cancer research and fellowships. Last year the Wilton High School team raised over...
Ridgefield BOS Approves Affordable Housing Plan, Declaration of Open Space, and More
October 19th Board of Selectmen and Special Town Meeting Votes. The Board of Selectmen approved the Affordable Housing Plan in a 3-2 vote. The Affordable Housing Plan can be viewed here. The following were voted on and approved at the Special Town Meeting:. A request to Purchase from the Town...
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance-Off Wowed and Raised $144,000 for Abilis
Dancers twirled and tangoed, did the rumba and cha cha cha at the fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off on September 17, presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich in support of Abilis. Abilis is a Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families. More than $144,000 was raised for Abilis from the event that will support Abilis’ programs and services throughout Fairfield County.
