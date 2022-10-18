Read full article on original website
All Signs Point to an Excellent Pheasant Hunting Season Ahead
(Radio Iowa) Iowa hunters will be searching the countryside for pheasants starting next weekend. Nate Carr, a DNR conservation officer in Hamilton and Hardin counties, says all factors point to a good season ahead. “Coming off some of our August roadside surveys, this year we’re expecting a very similar outcome...
90+ Iowa Counties Now Using Alert Iowa System for Instant Warnings
(Radio Iowa) Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 9-1-1 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting Wednesday.
Brush Fire Season is Here in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Brush fire season is here in Missouri. The state is not known for large wildland fires like some western states, but dry conditions, low humidity and strong winds can often combine to create dangerous brush and wildland fires. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet (gaw-day) says when the leaves start to fall and fuel hits the dry ground, they can ramp up fire activity.
Iowans See Jump in Insurance Premiums Three Times National Average
(Radio Iowa) A study finds the average rate of family premiums for health insurance offered by private employers in Iowa has risen significantly. The report from the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota found the average premium rate for Iowa families jumped about nine percent from 2020 to 2021, while the national average is only three percent. Robert Hest, a research fellow at the center, says Iowa’s relatively small population may be a factor.
Town Halls About Missouri’s K-12 Teacher Shortage to Begin Next Week
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s teacher shortage – and ways to help fix the problem – will be the focus of a series of statewide town halls beginning next week. The Missouri Board of Education and a statewide commission will hit the road to explain the workforce struggles and share recommendations to recruit and retain teachers. Monday’s meeting is in Knob Noster and Tuesday’s is in Jefferson City. Mallory McGowin, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Education, says the workforce problem stretches beyond the education community.
Lawmaker Plans to Hold Town Halls Across Missouri to Find Ways to Boost Housing Options
(MISSOURINET) – A state Representative plans to hold town halls across Missouri soon to talk about increasing housing options. Representative Louis Riggs, of Hannibal, says he wants to come up with a strategic plan to address the tight housing market across the state. He says in order to attract more people to Missouri and expand businesses, they have to have somewhere to live.
MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
Early Voting Begins Today in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) Early voting begins today (Wednesday) in Iowa for this year’s General Election. Iowans may vote in-person at their county auditor’s office or the election office in their county. This is also the first day county auditors can mail an absentee ballot to a voter who requested one. In order to be counted, your county auditor must RECEIVE that ballot by 8 p.m. on November 8th. Secretary of State Paul Pate says don’t depend on overnight delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.
Iowa Voters Will Decide if Gun-Related Amendment is Added to Constitution
(Radio Iowa) Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago — after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
Missouri Voters to Decide on Amendment 1, Which Would Enable More Investments by State Treasurer
(MISSOURINET) – One of the proposed amendments to the Missouri Constitution would allow the State Treasury Department more flexibility to invest state money. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick supports the measure, saying it will enable the state to invest in bonds issued by local governments:. Fitzpatrick says allowing the state to...
Ashcroft Says He Has Not Settled on His Political Future
John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State. (MISSOURINET) – A prominent Missouri Republican who decided against running for his party’s nomination for US Senate says he has not settled on his political future. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he decided against a run for U.S. Senate after prayerful consideration combined with his dislike for Washington, D.C. As for whether he would run for governor, Ashcroft says he has not decided, yet. . .
Missouri Judge Dismisses Schmitt’s Lawsuit Against School Board Non-Profit
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Photo provided by Eric Schmitt. (MISSOURINET) – A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson reports.
Virginia Man Arrested For DWI & Drugs In Andrew County
A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday morning in Andrew County on charges of DWI and drug possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway APtrol, 45-year-old Warsaw, Virginia resident Jesse W. King was arrested at 8:14 A.M. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Rep. Cleaver’s Bill to Help Prevent “Deed Fraud”
(MISSOURINET) – Northwest Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver has introduced a Congressional bill to keep people from stealing homes.
