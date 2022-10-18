TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.

