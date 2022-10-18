Read full article on original website
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South Carolina
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Planning Commission approves several annexations, affordable housing and multi-family developments
Greenville Planning Commission approved several annexations, multi-family developments and subdivisions during its October meeting. Approved: Multi-family development on N. Pleasantburg Drive and Lowndes Hill Road. A multi-family development on 432 Pleasantburg Dr. with adjacent parcels on Lowndes Hill. Rd was approved. The development was approved to include 209 units on...
gsabusiness.com
Final proposal unveiled for downtown Greenville Gateway Project
A project years in the making that reimagines a crucial entryway to downtown Greenville could be closer to becoming a reality. After two years of planning and collaboration with residents, elected officials, business leaders and designers, PlusUrbia Design of Miami presented the final proposal for the Greenville Gateway Project on Tuesday.
WYFF4.com
2,500 cyclists roll out Saturday morning for Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — One of the premiere cycling events of the southeast will roll out Saturday morning, and drivers need to be alert and cautious. More than 2,500 cyclists are registered to take part in the Gran Fondo Hincapie in Greenville that begins at 9 a.m., starting from Hotel Domestique, off Highway 25 near Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
FOX Carolina
District breaks ground on new school in Spartanburg County
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five is breaking ground on a new elementary school Friday morning. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Duncan. The new school is part of the district’s plan for growth over the next few years, funded...
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
Greenville seeing improvements with changes to Augusta Street
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — In March, the city of Greenville reduced the number of lanes on Augusta Street in an effort to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians. The “road diet” was designed to cut the four-lane street to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a turning lane in the middle. […]
wspa.com
Orian Rugs Outlet
“The following is sponsored content from Orian Rugs Outlet”. Megan is taking us to Orian Rugs Outlet in Anderson telling us about a big sale they have coming up.
Multi-million square foot industrial park planned for Cherokee Co.
Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA)- Cherokee County plans to welcome a multi-million-square-foot industrial park to the area. the Cherokee County Development Board said industries and private development companies are eyeing them up as one of the last frontiers in the Upstate. Executive Director of the Cherokee County Development Board Jim Cook said there is a lot of […]
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County manufacturing company change impacting 130+ workers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County manufacturing company announced the retirement of part of their operations, which will impact more than 130 workers. Kohler Co. said they are ending vitreous operations but their plastics and warehouse operations will continue. The company says 133 associates out of their 300-person...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg District 5 spokesperson gives update after trench collapse
First responders rescued two construction workers from a trench collapse outside Byrnes High School. Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse. Duncan Fire Chief Barry Frost says two construction workers are lucky to be alive after a trench collapse at Byrnes High School. Medical helicopter lands...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
FOX Carolina
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
greenville.com
Dash EV Establishing Operations in Greenville County
Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC coffee company showing up on national radar
The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
Fundraiser to be held this weekend for fallen Deputy
Months after the death of an Upstate deputy, the community continues to rally around his family. Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge was shot and killed in the line of duty over the summer.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Photo comparison: Here’s what the ‘Greenville Gateway’ project might look like
New visuals from Miami-based design firm Plusurbia Design have been revealed for how Greenville’s I-385 corridor might soon be transformed into the “Greenville Gateway,” a major new draw for residents and tourists alike. Back in March 2022, Plusurbia initially revealed a vision of the area that includes...
FOX Carolina
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Bank of America Fall of Greenville
The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi was held Oct. 14-16 in downtown Greenville. The annual festival featured over 80 bands on six stages as well as food from more than 50 restaurants and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors. Photos provided by city of Greenville and Sherry Jackson.
country1037fm.com
List: The Top 22 Places To Retire In South Carolina
Niche.com compiled a list of the best places to retire in South Carolina. The list was calculated “based on the number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources. Read more on how this ranking was calculated. ”
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill Ministries giving back to the community with turkey fry
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 16th consecutive year, Miracle Hill Ministries is hosting the Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry, the largest community feeding in the Upstate. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the community will get together at the Spartanburg Rescue Mission to feed more than 5,000 adults and children.
