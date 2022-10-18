You’ve likely heard of the B-52 Bomber, the long-range target fighter jet that has been operated by the United States Air Force since 1950. Well, the Appomattox Raiders varsity volleyball team can claim its own version of a “bomber” on the court — the “A-10 Bomber” — otherwise known as senior Kaydence Gilbert (“A” for Appomattox and “10” for Gilbert’s jersey number).

APPOMATTOX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO