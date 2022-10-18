Read full article on original website
Michael Wayne Scruggs
Michael Wayne Scruggs, 69, of Pamplin, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. Born in Farmville, August 31, 1953, he was a son of the late Margaret Idell Brown and Curtis William Scruggs. Wayne was a member of Walkers Presbyterian Church. He retired from Asplundh Tree Service after 21 years of service. Wayne enjoyed hunting, gardening and watching old westerns.
Raiders down Governors on Homecoming Night
The Appomattox Raiders varsity football team defeated the Nelson County Governors on Homecoming Night, Friday, by the score of 34-6 to stretch their winning streak to four games and improve their overall record to 5-3 (4-0 in the Dogwood District). Raiders running back Jonathan Pennix sat out with a hamstring...
Raiders escape 1st set to blank Dan River on Senior Night
You’ve likely heard of the B-52 Bomber, the long-range target fighter jet that has been operated by the United States Air Force since 1950. Well, the Appomattox Raiders varsity volleyball team can claim its own version of a “bomber” on the court — the “A-10 Bomber” — otherwise known as senior Kaydence Gilbert (“A” for Appomattox and “10” for Gilbert’s jersey number).
Appomattox cross country runners set personal bests in Richmond
Personal records were achieved by several members of the Appomattox Raiders cross country team at the Milestat Invitational last weekend in Richmond. Clay Hamilton earned a personal best time of 18:08 over the 5K course, placing 125th out of 284 runners. Christian Goodman and Kaden Kessler also earned personal best times of 19:58 and 21:56, respectively.
Harris places 3rd in State FFA Lawn Tractor Safety Contest
Both Jay Harris and Bruce Jones from the Appomattox County High School FFA chapter competed in the State FFA Lawn Tractor Operators Safety Contest at the 2022 State Fair of Virginia. Harris was the third highest individual in the statewide contest. There’s more to this in the current issue of...
