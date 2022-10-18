Read full article on original website
Houston Family Magazine’s Fun Fest Returns to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch
Houston Family Magazine’s Fun Fest is returning to LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch this Fall on Saturday October 29th from 11:00 – 4:00pm! Fun Fest is of course free to attend and will be conducted in Heritage Square. Kiddos are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costume for a chance to win the costume contest during the event!
Houston Arboretum presents spooky Halloween Sip & Stroll on Oct. 29
Photo caption: The Houston Arboretum’s Sip & Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 29 is taking on a spooky spin this Halloween. Photo credit: Houston Arboretum and Anthony Rathbun. The Houston Arboretum’s popular Sip & Stroll outdoor event is taking on a spooky spin again this Halloween. On Saturday, Oct. 29 walk along the Arboretum’s dimly lit trails where you may encounter creatures of the night. Your final destination will incorporate music and mingling with light bites and beverages, including wine and Saint Arnold beer. Costumes are encouraged at this event for ages 21 and over.
Nutcracker Market To Welcome Mr. Christopher Radko
Revered Ornament Artist to Celebrate New Brand and Visit with Holiday Shoppers. As if it were possible to add even more holiday spirit or festive flare to Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, the Market is pleased to announce that artist Mr. Christopher Radko will be on hand at this year’s event to greet shoppers and share his new brand of ornaments, “HeARTfully Yours.”
Northwest Assistance Ministries Recieves Generous Donation To Kick Off Annual Holiday Toy Drive
The holiday spirit arrived early for Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) this year. As NAM ramps up for its annual Season of Blessings Holiday Toy Drive, a generous and unexpected donation of hundreds of toys from Lesley and Dennis Green of Greens Remote Toys arrived to get them started. This holiday season NAM aims to collect more than 15,000 toys to bless more than 1,000 families with gifts.
The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency: 12th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon
The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, along with Luncheon Co-Chairs Laura Davenport with her daughter Lucy and Luba Bigman with her daughters, Katya and Keira are hosting a “Girls Who Rule the World” themed 12th Annual Rockin’ Resiliency Luncheon on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Royal Sonesta Hotel.
Picnic Raises $119,000 for Cullinan Park
The Cullinan Park Conservancy (CPC) raised $119,000 for park improvements at its 6th Annual Picnic for the Park presented by Memorial Hermann. Supporters of the park gathered on October 7th at River Pointe Church to raise funds for the expansion and improvement of trails, beautification of White Lake and design and construction of a future Learning, Exploration and Play (LEAP) area for children.
Members Choice Credit Union encourages the community to “Gather, Get, Give”
Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) invites the community to “gather,” “get” their confidential documents shredded, and “give” a donation to Katy Christian Ministries at its upcoming community food drive and shred event. Those who stop by can also learn about MCCU’s “Helping Hero’s Loan”...
Jordan High School Educator Named Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction
Hailey-Ann Booth, an educator at Katy ISD’s Jordan High School in Fulshear, Texas, was recently selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). Booth, who is also the school’s Career Technology Education (CTE) Department Chair and the Jordan High School 2021 Teacher of the Year, was nominated by a student for her outstanding devotion and commitment to being a role model for her students.
Texas Restaurant Association Names Houston’s Wing Joint, Big City Wings, Winner of the People’s Choice 2022 Golden Fork Award
Big City Wings was crowned the Golden Fork winner during the 2022 Golden Fork Gala, benefiting the Texas Restaurant Foundation. Each year, the Greater Houston Texas Restaurant Association (GHTRA) hosts its annual Golden Fork Gala, its largest fundraising event of the year. The gala honors industry leaders while raising funds for the Texas Restaurant Foundation, ProStart Culinary Curriculum, their local scholarship fund, and their Greater Houston chapter. During the gala, the GHTRA nods to community favorites with their Golden Fork Awards presentation.
Midway Unveils Plans For “Watermark” Mixed-Use Development In Booming West Houston Corridor
Project repurposes former ConocoPhillips campus to create a sustainable lifestyle destination. Midway, the privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment, development and management firm, today announced plans to redevelop the former ConocoPhillips’ corporate headquarters site into Watermark District at Woodcreek (Watermark). Watermark will become a vibrant mixed-use destination surrounded by waterfront views and outdoor walkways. Conveniently located just north of I-10 at Dairy Ashford and North Eldridge Parkway in the Woodcreek development, the site was originally designed in 1978 for Conoco by renowned architect Kevin Roche to resemble a Japanese fishing village, with 16 three-story office pavilions connected by bridges above ponds and grassy areas. To preserve the land’s elaborate history and minimize carbon impact, Midway plans to repurpose a portion of the 70-acre site’s existing infrastructure to introduce dynamic new Class-A office and multifamily, high-end retail and restaurants, and boutique hotel opportunities to the West Houston corridor.
UH College of Nursing Recognized for Diversity with National Excellence Award
For the sixth time, the University of Houston College of Nursing has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. The college is one of only 16 nursing schools nationwide to be honored with the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award. All 65 awardees will be featured in the December issue of the magazine.
Tigers Ready To Engage Second-Place Cougars
State-ranked, unbeaten and with a week’s rest under their belts, the Katy Tiger football team returns to Rhodes Stadium tonight at 7 p.m. against the District 19-6A offensive firepower of Cinco Ranch. Led by college-committed Cougar QB Gavin Rutherford’s 2,341 passing yards and impressive 22:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a...
Paetow, Tompkins Push Toward Finish Line
In Thursday football action, Paetow overwhelmed Seven Lakes for a 42-14 win at Legacy Stadium. At Rhodes Stadium on Thursday, Tompkins strengthened its hold on a playoff berth by defeating Mayde Creek, 52-28. Paetow led 28-7 by halftime and 42-7 after three quarters before easing off the offensive starters against...
