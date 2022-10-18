Project repurposes former ConocoPhillips campus to create a sustainable lifestyle destination. Midway, the privately owned, fully integrated real estate investment, development and management firm, today announced plans to redevelop the former ConocoPhillips’ corporate headquarters site into Watermark District at Woodcreek (Watermark). Watermark will become a vibrant mixed-use destination surrounded by waterfront views and outdoor walkways. Conveniently located just north of I-10 at Dairy Ashford and North Eldridge Parkway in the Woodcreek development, the site was originally designed in 1978 for Conoco by renowned architect Kevin Roche to resemble a Japanese fishing village, with 16 three-story office pavilions connected by bridges above ponds and grassy areas. To preserve the land’s elaborate history and minimize carbon impact, Midway plans to repurpose a portion of the 70-acre site’s existing infrastructure to introduce dynamic new Class-A office and multifamily, high-end retail and restaurants, and boutique hotel opportunities to the West Houston corridor.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO