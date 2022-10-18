ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve, MO

mymoinfo.com

Doris Rose Hahn Rayoum – Service 10/22/22 10 a.m.

Doris Rose Hahn Rayoum of St. Mary died Wednesday at the age of 80. Her funeral service will be Saturday at 10 o’clock at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Burial will be at St. Chatherine’s of Alexandria in Coffman. Visitation is Saturday at 9 o’clock at Basler...
SAINT MARY, MO
myozarksonline.com

The Great Shakeout This Morning

A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Season is Underway

(Bixby) A select number of Missouri residents, who were lucky enough to get their name drawn, are taking part in the Show-Me State’s second-ever black bear hunt right now. The season’s last day is Wednesday, October 26th. However, Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says the black bear...
IRON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Record fish caught in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO
KYTV

Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Gas Prices Could Start Dropping Again

(Farmington) The recent spike in gas prices appears to be slowing down. According to Triple-A, demand for oil has suddenly dropped leading to a $7 a barrel drop in price. Fears of a global recession and fewer drivers filling up their tanks during the first half of October are cited as reasons why.
FARMINGTON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you want to explore new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly appreciated by both local people and travellers alike.
MISSOURI STATE
921news.com

Missouri: Deer Firearm Season

The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter folklore predicts hard winter but are those signs accurate?

All indicators predict a hard winter ahead and it appears traditional winter lore is no exception. The Farmer’s Almanac predicted earlier this year that January will be very cold, with a lot of snow mid-month. February is supposed to kick off with frigid cold temperatures, with snow falling as late as March. But some people put stock in old wives’ tales, such as the positioning of bands of color on wooly worms or the shape of the root inside a persimmon seed.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?

When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters of regulations this fall

The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding deer hunters to please properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Captain Joni Bledsoe. “They should buy all their permits early,” Bledsoe said, “and they should read over the regulations...
MISSOURI STATE

