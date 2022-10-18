Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMOV
St. Charles teen representing Team USA at Down Syndrome World Swimming Championship wins gold
(KMOV) -A St. Charles teen competing in the Down Syndrome World Swimming Championship in Portugal is bringing home some major hardware. Jonathan Rawlings, 15, qualified for the team earlier this year and has been training all year for the nine-day international event in Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal. He is participating in six events spread over four days.
mymoinfo.com
Doris Rose Hahn Rayoum – Service 10/22/22 10 a.m.
Doris Rose Hahn Rayoum of St. Mary died Wednesday at the age of 80. Her funeral service will be Saturday at 10 o’clock at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve. Burial will be at St. Chatherine’s of Alexandria in Coffman. Visitation is Saturday at 9 o’clock at Basler...
myozarksonline.com
The Great Shakeout This Morning
A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri’s Second-Ever Black Bear Season is Underway
(Bixby) A select number of Missouri residents, who were lucky enough to get their name drawn, are taking part in the Show-Me State’s second-ever black bear hunt right now. The season’s last day is Wednesday, October 26th. However, Iron County conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says the black bear...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KMZU
Record fish caught in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
KYTV
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Could Start Dropping Again
(Farmington) The recent spike in gas prices appears to be slowing down. According to Triple-A, demand for oil has suddenly dropped leading to a $7 a barrel drop in price. Fears of a global recession and fewer drivers filling up their tanks during the first half of October are cited as reasons why.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to explore new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly appreciated by both local people and travellers alike.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
921news.com
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season
The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
kjluradio.com
Winter folklore predicts hard winter but are those signs accurate?
All indicators predict a hard winter ahead and it appears traditional winter lore is no exception. The Farmer’s Almanac predicted earlier this year that January will be very cold, with a lot of snow mid-month. February is supposed to kick off with frigid cold temperatures, with snow falling as late as March. But some people put stock in old wives’ tales, such as the positioning of bands of color on wooly worms or the shape of the root inside a persimmon seed.
When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?
When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
mycouriertribune.com
Illinois man killed after truck runs red light in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his pickup truck was hit by a truck that ran a red light in West Alton, authorities said. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as George D. Redenius, 82, of Staunton, Illinois.
KMOV
Jackpot-winning Show Me Cash Missouri lottery ticket sold in Florissant
FLORISSANT, MO. (KMOV) – A Show Me Cash ticket purchased in Florissant matched all five numbers to win the jackpot!. The $100,000 winning ticket for the Sept. 23 drawing was purchased at the Jamestown Amoco at 4095 N. Highway 67. The winning number combination was 2, 5, 8, 10 and 27.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters of regulations this fall
The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding deer hunters to please properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Captain Joni Bledsoe. “They should buy all their permits early,” Bledsoe said, “and they should read over the regulations...
Comments / 0