Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Related
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.
Who Won Ohio Debate Between J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan? Analyst Verdict
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance took part in a heated second debate for Ohio's open Senate seat.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets
This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
Dark money groups have spent nearly $1 billion so far to boost GOP Senate candidates
Outside groups have spent nearly $1 billion to boost Republican Senate candidates. Almost 90%, in fact, of pro-GOP TV ads are paid for by outside groups, compared to 55% for Democrats.
2022 Voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
Schools in four Ohio counties have money issues on the Nov. 8 ballot
Voters in 12 southwest Ohio school districts will be asked to approve money issues when they go to the polls Nov. 8. 'Nibbled to death':Hamilton County voters passed four tax hikes in recent years. Will they approve a fifth? 'Big mistake':Whoops: Boosters of a county levy sent a mailer wrongly telling voters a yes...
