KSAT 12
State Sen. Gutierrez, Uvalde parents call for DPS director to resign after ex-trooper hired by district
The head of the state’s top law enforcement agency is being asked to resign after one of his troopers under investigation for her response to the May 24 shooting was later hired by the Uvalde CISD. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the families of the Robb Elementary School victims...
Video shows Texas school administrator toss student into wall
A Texas school administrator is no longer on the job after a violent confrontation with a 14-year-old student was caught on camera. KXAN's Kelly Wiley reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
Marshall ISD teacher’s aide indicted for allegedly striking autistic student
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD teacher’s aide Sara Elizabeth Davis was arrested after being indicted for allegedly abusing a nonverbal autistic student at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy. According to Shane McGuire and Geoff Hoover, the attorneys representing the victim and his family, video evidence showed Davis slapping the victim in the face, […]
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
Boil water notice issued for some residents in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for residents who get their water from Dirgin Water Supply in Rusk County. People who live on FM 2658 north of Martin Lake and near Highway 43 are being impacted. Officials said people should boil all water used for drinking, cooking and for ice. […]
Longview ISD school bus hit at intersection, driver and students not injured
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey roads. The driver and students survived the accident with no injuries.
KTRE
City of Nacogdoches agrees to negotiate sale of Central Heights water system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches took charge of the failing Central Heights Water System in 2000, and since then they’ve put $3.5 million into operating and maintaining the water system according to Nacogdoches of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “When we took it over in 2000 it was a car...
East Texas school districts to receive nearly $930K to improve safety
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that three local school districts in the East Texas area have been awarded federal grants totaling $929,863 to improve school safety measures. The districts that received grants include: Diboll Independent School District – $234,956 Westwood Independent School District – $194,907 White Oak Independent School District […]
KTRE
Lufkin students participate in Run of the Panthers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Run of the Panthers saw six boys and six girls from each primary and elementary school race an abbreviated cross country course. Students from each campus in the district were selected based on their performances during P.E. at their home campuses, with high school runners assisting.
