Texas State

KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas school districts to receive nearly $930K to improve safety

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that three local school districts in the East Texas area have been awarded federal grants totaling $929,863 to improve school safety measures. The districts that received grants include: Diboll Independent School District – $234,956 Westwood Independent School District – $194,907 White Oak Independent School District […]
KTRE

Lufkin students participate in Run of the Panthers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The annual Run of the Panthers saw six boys and six girls from each primary and elementary school race an abbreviated cross country course. Students from each campus in the district were selected based on their performances during P.E. at their home campuses, with high school runners assisting.
