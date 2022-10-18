Read full article on original website
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville
A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lathrop School District Names New Superintendent
The Lathrop School Distinct has named a new superintendent. The Lathrop R-II School Board Thursday announced Dr. Adam Willard has accepted their offer to become the district superintendent starting in the 2023-24 school year. Originally from Chillicothe, Dr. Willard is currently the superintendent at Walnut Grove in southwest Missouri. He...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Board of Education Mtg. Minutes From 10/18
President Donovan called the meeting to order at 6:00 a.m., with seven members present. Dr. Collins, Principals Burke, Thogmartin, and Board Secretary Holcomb were in attendance. Staff. attending were Brittany Ghidoni, Courtney Ray, Abbey Wilson and Amy Holder. Guests were Debbie. Sweatman and Craig Deaver. Dr. Collins requested to remove...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
northwestmoinfo.com
Carrollton Man Arrested on Drug & Driving Charges
A Carrollton man was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as a driving charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 43-year-old Carrollton resident Corey L. Gilpin at 6:58 A.M. Thursday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a count of driving while revoked.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
Comments / 0