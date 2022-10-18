George McEvoy of Boothbay Harbor is one of 14 being recognized by Lincoln County as a Spirit of America nominee. On Oct. 18, county commissioners in their bimonthly meeting announced nominees received from 12 municipalities. Besides McEvoy, Boothbay Harbor also nominated the Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor. Dresden and Waldoboro also sent double nominations. Dresden selectmen nominated Lincoln County Historical Association and Robin Grant. Waldoboro selectmen nominated Theodore Wooster and Elizabeth Wooster. Other recipients include Pete Tischbein of Alna, Melanie Gilbert of Bremen, John Roberts of Damariscotta, Allison Brooks of Jefferson, Paul Bryant of Newcastle, Frank Hample of Somerville, Bailey Bartlett of Westport Island, and Phil Russell of Whitefield.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 16 HOURS AGO