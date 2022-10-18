Read full article on original website
Related
boothbayregister.com
County recognizes 14 Spirit of America nominees
George McEvoy of Boothbay Harbor is one of 14 being recognized by Lincoln County as a Spirit of America nominee. On Oct. 18, county commissioners in their bimonthly meeting announced nominees received from 12 municipalities. Besides McEvoy, Boothbay Harbor also nominated the Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor. Dresden and Waldoboro also sent double nominations. Dresden selectmen nominated Lincoln County Historical Association and Robin Grant. Waldoboro selectmen nominated Theodore Wooster and Elizabeth Wooster. Other recipients include Pete Tischbein of Alna, Melanie Gilbert of Bremen, John Roberts of Damariscotta, Allison Brooks of Jefferson, Paul Bryant of Newcastle, Frank Hample of Somerville, Bailey Bartlett of Westport Island, and Phil Russell of Whitefield.
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 20 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
BRES’s Kurr talks MTSS, future of education
Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr said returning to pre-pandemic efforts of adopting Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) is more crucial than ever. While some BRES students were already struggling with literacy, math and science, the pandemic has caused a slide backward academically for many students and regression in social and emotional regulation, she said.
boothbayregister.com
Boyds to retire after 40 years
Bob and Kitty Boyd will be moving on after 40 years owning and running Boothbay Harbor Greenhouses. After closing the business on Oct. 29, the Boyds said they expect about six months of paperwork which they plan to work on when not enjoying themselves this winter on Islamorada in the Florida Keys.
boothbayregister.com
Spectrum Generations provides Medicare education and support during current open enrollment period
Spectrum Generations is now scheduling appointments for Medicare education, plan enrollment and support services to qualifying individuals. Medicare enrollment opened Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7, for coverage related to Medicare Supplement: Prescription Drug Plans (Part D) and Advantage Plans (Part C). During the open enrollment period, Medicare recipients are able to add, change or discontinue these parts of their Medicare coverage for the year 2023.
boothbayregister.com
Rhonda P. Belgard
Rhonda P. Belgard, 55, passed away peacefully at her home in Boothbay with her husband by her side. Rhonda was born in Boothbay Harbor on May 29, 1967 to Fidele and Janet (Pinkham) Peters. Rhonda attended local schools. Rhonda married Harold Belgard in 1999. He was the love of her...
boothbayregister.com
Halloween Potluck and Scary Readings return this month
Scary Readings return to the Boothbay Harbor Opera House this month. After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the community is once again invited to participate in the beloved, if spooky, annual Halloween Potluck and Scary Readings night on Friday, Oct. 28. Opera House technical director and set...
Comments / 0