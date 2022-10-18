Read full article on original website
Man seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. at 56th Street and Thomas Road. Police say an elderly man was struck and that he’s in extremely critical condition. Other information was not immediately available.
Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
Man hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday morning near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken from the area to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.
Man dead after shooting near 16th Street and McDowell Road
A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning near 16th Street and McDowell Road in central Phoenix.
Man dead after early morning shooting Saturday in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after reportedly being shot early Saturday morning in east Phoenix. Phoenix police say patrol officers near N. 18th Street, just off McDowell Road, heard several gun shots near them. While the officers were investigating, one found a man, later identified as Javier Pachecho Cardenas, that had been shot multiple times sitting inside of a car in an alleyway.
Man dies after shooting in Phoenix, no arrests made
PHOENIX - A man has died in the hospital after being shot in Phoenix on Friday night. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, died from...
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
Crash involving pedestrian closes area near 56th Street and Thomas
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for.
Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.
Two dead after crash involving a car and motorcycle in Peoria
Two people are dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near Lake Pleasant Parkway and State Route 74 in Peoria.
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
Man hit, killed while trying to cross Phoenix street on homemade motorized bicycle
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street on his homemade motorized bicycle in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., investigators say 78-year-old Frank Camacho Aguilar was trying to cross on his bike near 29th Street and Broadway Road when he was hit by a driver in a black pickup truck. Aguilar was rushed to the hospital but later died.
Woman hospitalized after crashing into school bus in Maricopa
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after crashing into a school bus in Maricopa on Friday afternoon. The crash happened at White and Parker Road near Hopper Drive. Officers say the 20-year-old woman crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the front of...
Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
Arizona is a battleground state, and that makes it ripe for unwanted callers and texts. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races.
Caught on camera: Man with hammer attacks another man on light rail in Phoenix
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter's life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting.
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter's life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting.
Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing.
Chandler police cracking down on jaywalking after recent serious accidents
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are cracking down on pedestrian crashes, ticketing jaywalkers, and distracted drivers by launching an educational enforcement program, which statistics show is working. Car accidents involving pedestrians have sent many to the hospital in the last 24 hours. On Friday, an elderly man was...
Phoenix area residents flock to the 15th annual Paul's Car Wash!
Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. The increases happened across all three cities, Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa, with the most dramatic rise in Phoenix. 15th annual Paul's Car Wash raises over $200K!.
