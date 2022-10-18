ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State

For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs

Damion Lee stole headlines for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the 29-year-old shooting guard knocked down an epic game-winner against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs actually had control of this game in the first half, only for the Suns to mount a mind-blowing comeback after the break. DAMION LEE CALLED […] The post Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
PHOENIX, AZ
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record

The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
DETROIT, MI
Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner

The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback to open their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks. Damion Lee hit a tough midrange jumper with 9.7 seconds left on the clock, and after Luka Doncic missed a potential game-winning three, the Suns walked away with the win despite trailing by as many as 22 points […] The post Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets

Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets had a tremendous opportunity on Wednesday night to turn a page on what has been a drama-laden offseason for them. A home win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans would have been a great way to kick things off, but unfortunately for them, disaster struck. It was Zion and Co. […] The post ‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gordon Hayward’s latest Twitter activity suggests he wants trade to Lakers for Russell Westbrook

Gordon Hayward liked a Tweet that suggests he may want a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. A Twitter account called Lakers All Day Everyday posted a screenshot of Hayward’s liked Tweet. Gordon Hayward seems to think the Lakers should trade with the Hornets instead of the Pacers 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0uEc5aKvF — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) […] The post Gordon Hayward’s latest Twitter activity suggests he wants trade to Lakers for Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022

The Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors for early NBA season action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Heat prediction and pick. The Raptors are (1-1) so far after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 and then falling to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2. Friday night’s game was incredible as the Raptors gave the Nets a run for their money. Kevin Durant drained a clutch three with 56 seconds left when the game was tied. That propelled them to the win but despite that, the Raptors are showing they mean business once again.
MIAMI, FL
