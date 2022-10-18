Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb about future in Golden State
For the past several years, Stephen Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors. The 34-year-old has spent all 14 of his years in the NBA with the Warriors and his current contract that he signed in the 2021 off-season will carry him through the 2025-26 season. He...
‘Fouling out is not an option’: Kyrie Irving vocal on Nets’ message to Ben Simmons after ugly debut
The Brooklyn Nets were blown off their home court in the season opener by the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, 130-108. In the loss, Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut with the team. Things did not go well for the embattled superstar. Simmons finished with more fouls than points, as he fouled out in 23 minutes of action.
Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs
Damion Lee stole headlines for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the 29-year-old shooting guard knocked down an epic game-winner against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs actually had control of this game in the first half, only for the Suns to mount a mind-blowing comeback after the break. DAMION LEE CALLED […] The post Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Leonard and the Clippers held practice on...
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns
As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
NBA Twitter puts Sixers star Joel Embiid on blast over putrid showing vs. Bucks
It’s just been two games but already, things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is after the Sixers suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night. This time around, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks who handed Philly another disappointing loss, 90-88. Joel Embiid did...
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
‘I got to challenge LeBron’: Charles Barkley fires message to King James calling out Anthony Davis
Pitted against the Western Conference elites in their first two contests of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers fell flat on their faces. LeBron James and co. looked outmatch in both instances against two teams clearly better put together than their own roster. After their 103-97 loss at the...
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make Celtics history with Larry Bird record not seen in 38 years
The Boston Celtics are off to the best possible start to begin 2022-23, winning back-to-back games over the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently, the Miami Heat on Friday night. While the rotation is playing well as a whole, it’s the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are...
WATCH: Knicks’ Derrick Rose goes full Shohei Ohtani with epic fastball right at Grizzlies C Steven Adams’ head
New York Knicks veteran Derrick Rose has been through so much in what has been a very colorful NBA career. The way he has been able to evolve his game now that he’s in the twilight of his career is truly a marvelous feat. As it turns out, D-Rose’s remarkable evolution has now taken to a different level.
‘Flush it down the toilet’: LeBron James sends message to Russell Westbrook after 0-of-11 debacle
There were a lot of problem areas that stand out when looking at the Los Angeles Lakers’ box score against the Clippers on Thursday. One that jumps off the page is Russell Westbrook’s goose egg in the field goals department. LeBron James was asked about Westbrook’s futile offensive performance during the postgame presser.
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner
The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback to open their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks. Damion Lee hit a tough midrange jumper with 9.7 seconds left on the clock, and after Luka Doncic missed a potential game-winning three, the Suns walked away with the win despite trailing by as many as 22 points […] The post Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets
Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Suggs receives update on ankle injury after scary fall on Friday vs. Hawks
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs hurt his knee in the preseason, came back, and then suffered another injury on Friday night, this time to his ankle. It was a scary fall and when Suggs tried to put pressure on it, he felt excruciating pain. Per the Magic, he’s been diagnosed...
‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets had a tremendous opportunity on Wednesday night to turn a page on what has been a drama-laden offseason for them. A home win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans would have been a great way to kick things off, but unfortunately for them, disaster struck. It was Zion and Co. […] The post ‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gordon Hayward’s latest Twitter activity suggests he wants trade to Lakers for Russell Westbrook
Gordon Hayward liked a Tweet that suggests he may want a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. A Twitter account called Lakers All Day Everyday posted a screenshot of Hayward’s liked Tweet. Gordon Hayward seems to think the Lakers should trade with the Hornets instead of the Pacers 👀 pic.twitter.com/M0uEc5aKvF — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) […] The post Gordon Hayward’s latest Twitter activity suggests he wants trade to Lakers for Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors for early NBA season action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Heat prediction and pick. The Raptors are (1-1) so far after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 and then falling to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2. Friday night’s game was incredible as the Raptors gave the Nets a run for their money. Kevin Durant drained a clutch three with 56 seconds left when the game was tied. That propelled them to the win but despite that, the Raptors are showing they mean business once again.
