Kansas City, MO

HollywoodLife

Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Snaps Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling at Pumpkin Patch

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby, a son, early next year The Mahomes are enjoying some fall festivities with their little girl! On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of sweet family photos of her and husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, during an outing to a pumpkin patch with friends. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner put her baby bump on display in the snaps, wearing an oversized cozy-looking flannel jacket. Sterling matched her mom in a pink version of the...
TEXAS STATE
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’

Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys 'Cutest Girls' Day' with Daughter Luna and Mom Pepper — See Photos!

In her Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen talked about the special day of mother-daughter bonding while son Miles went on his own outing with John Legend Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna enjoyed a memorable girls' day together. The pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared photos on Instagram late Tuesday from over the weekend, when she and daughter Luna Simone, 6, shared a special "girls day" together that included Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, as well as some friends. "Had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend. She wanted to do...
People

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon

The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
TEXAS STATE
People

People

