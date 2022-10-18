Read full article on original website
Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game
Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Snaps Family Photo with Patrick and Daughter Sterling at Pumpkin Patch
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby, a son, early next year The Mahomes are enjoying some fall festivities with their little girl! On Wednesday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of sweet family photos of her and husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, during an outing to a pumpkin patch with friends. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner put her baby bump on display in the snaps, wearing an oversized cozy-looking flannel jacket. Sterling matched her mom in a pink version of the...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys 'Cutest Girls' Day' with Daughter Luna and Mom Pepper — See Photos!
In her Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen talked about the special day of mother-daughter bonding while son Miles went on his own outing with John Legend Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna enjoyed a memorable girls' day together. The pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared photos on Instagram late Tuesday from over the weekend, when she and daughter Luna Simone, 6, shared a special "girls day" together that included Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, as well as some friends. "Had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend. She wanted to do...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Man Comes Back from Deployment to Surprise Pregnant Wife Before Birth of Their First Child: 'No Words'
Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month. Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room
After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
Following weeks of speculation into their marriage, on Tuesday it was reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have both retained divorce lawyers and are now proceeding with their conscious uncoupling. It’s no small secret that Brady and Bündchen...
