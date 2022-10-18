Related
Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
Buka
Despite the incredible amount of restaurants in the East Village, you’d be hard pressed to find any goat pepper soup or edikaikong there, let alone anything as good as the stuff at Buka. The only Nigerian restaurant in the neighborhood, this second location of a classic Bed-Stuy spot is serving the same fragrant stews, pepper soups, and large plates of goat and fish as the original in a charming little space with brick walls and small tables. No matter what you order as a main, you must get the suya appetizer. The tender skewer of beef comes with enough of the amazing peanut-pepper suya seasoning on top to sprinkle on the rest of your meal. Other specialties that should be on your radar: the nutty egusi, peppered snail, and very solid jollof.
Fishmonger
If you’re a transplant from a city with a waterfront, then you know the magic of ordering a speedy, prepared lunch while picking up a couple filets or a whole fish to take home. The Fishmonger in Virginia Highland brings that experience to the A, delivering the freshness and quality of an expensive seafood restaurant with the casual quickness of a Captain D’s.
Trestle
The three-course dinner at this spot where Chinatown, North Beach, and FiDi meet won’t blow your mind, but it doesn’t have to—it’s $39 per person, and the most bang-for-your-buck tasting menu in town. The American restaurant changes the menu often, but you’re still likely to see crowd-pleasers like butternut squash soup and cider-brined pork loin. If you need to round out your meal with another plate of carbs, they have $12 pasta add-ons like shrimp risotto and mushroom ravioli. The cozy space is packed nightly with coworkers who work nearby and couples feeding each other key lime pie on date night.
Speedboat Bar
Newsagents, train stations, maternity wards—when we think about it, we’re truly pushed to come up with an environment that wouldn’t be exponentially improved by a pool table. Speedboat Bar, the new Thai restaurant off Shaftesbury Avenue from the folks behind Plaza Khao Gaeng, continues to prove this irrefutable theory. The upstairs of the restaurant-cum-bar—all mahogany browns mixed with colourful walls and TV screens— is open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, complete with pool table and cocktails. While the downstairs restaurant leans more canteen-style—laminated menus, metal tables, and the like.
Pietramala
Pietramala, Northern Liberties’ upscale vegan restaurant, is churning out complex and satisfying plant-based dishes with no meat substitutes to be found. The cozy restaurant has a relaxed, bohemian feel–candlelit, earth-toned, and covered in plants–while smoke wafts from the open kitchen. The menu is seasonal and will rotate depending on available ingredients, but you’ll find dishes like the crunchy, sweet and tangy fried lion’s mane mushrooms, sweet potatoes with spicy grilled peppers, or gnocchi with wild mushrooms. It’s a BYOB (but beware the $20 corkage fee), so come on a date night or with a couple of friends, and bask in the glow of your foliage-filled lifestyle.
Smack Dab
Located in a small strip mall on Clark, this cafe and bakery can be easy to miss. But it's worth paying attention because they have delicious breakfast items. Their sweet baked goods like muffins and cinnamon rolls are great, but for something savory, definitely get their biscuit sandwich. Our favorite is the Bestest Seller which comes with sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, herby garlic chive mayo, and sweet and savory bacon jam, all in between their buttery cheese biscuits. It's a perfect grab-and-go spot, but they also have a few tables inside and a shaded outdoor patio.
Tatel
Tatel is a fancy chain restaurant from Spain backed by several recognizable athletes, including perennial Most Beautiful Person To Ever Walk The Planet candidate, Christiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately, you’ll never actually see him at the Beverly Hills location, instead, you’ll have to focus your attention on the mediocre parade of tapas coming from the kitchen. That might include dishes like burrata in lavender vinaigrette, tuna tartare topped with fried onions, and a watery risotto. It’s basically food you’d find at a clubstaurant, except that Tatel isn’t a clubstaurant. It’s just a big regular restaurant that, save for a few hours on Saturday night, has a lot of empty tables. Come for a quick drink and snack at the bar after work, and you’ll be fine. Otherwise, there’s no reason to plan a night here.
Konbi
They may have shuttered their original lunch counter in Echo Park, but it’s still worth making a special trip to Konbi’s Culver City location on the ground floor of a gigantic office building. Their signature Japanese-style sandwiches filled things with pork katsu or egg salad are a little too close to convenience store levels these days considering their price (didn’t the milk bread used to be softer?), but the exceptional pastries, seasonal salads, and housemade ice cream in flavors like roasted green tea and golden raspberry still have wow power. Konbi might just make the best croissant in the city.
Secret Sandwich Shop
We’re not sure what exactly the secret is about this Notting Hill spot, but we don’t care when it tastes this good. This Japanese-influenced place has colourful walls, black booths, and a menu with 10 hefty sandwiches. Aesthetically pleasing, perfectly formed blocks of sandwiches, with the perfect ratio of filling—whether that’s tuna mayo and lettuce, or the T.L.T (turkey, lettuce, tomato)—that Paul Hollywood would dish out a handshake for. There are fun toppings like bacon crumb, or crispy shallots that you can add as well. Our favourite combination is the tuna mayo with salt and vinegar McCoys crisps. It’s a small spot that's perfect for a casual weekday lunch with a couple of friends. Whether you eat in one of their comfy booths, or get a sandwich to go, it’s one of the best lunch options in the area.
Juniper Cafe
Whenever we’re on the brink of losing our sh!t, caffeine, cocktails, or a really great meal have always been a leading light out of middle hell. So, allow us to put you on to Juniper Cafe, a Southeast Asian cafe at the Westside Village that welcomes you, as you are, and provides you the perfect trifecta to help soothe whatever frustration is currently bringing you to tears: unrequited love, the gas pump, or an insufferably draining “baby and me” swim class at the neighboring AquaTots.
Gusina Saraba
For a casual Belizean meal, you can’t go wrong with Gusina Saraba. After years of operating out of a food truck, this family-run operation opened a permanent restaurant at Mercado La Paloma in the summer of 2022. Drop by their colorful stall for Belizean specialties like deep-fried panades, and fish-filled hudut with a sweet coconut broth. Each order comes with a choice of two sides, like fluffy rice and beans and creamy potato salad. If you can, call ahead to place your order ahead of time to avoid long waits around dinner.
Sol Café
Whether we need a place to get some work done while in the company of plants, or just want a delicious breakfast, Sol Cafe in Rogers Park is here for us. Their menu has tasty dishes like biscuits and gravy or grain bowls, but our go-to is their sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich. It comes with sweet house jam, whole grain mustard for a little zing, and an oversized blanket of cheese with crispy fried edges.
Yi-Ban
Airport meals exist in their own sad little category, don’t they? They’re inhaled and gobbled and the definition of food as fuel. The bar is low and, at least in the UK, a Pret jambon-beurre and a misjudged pint feels like the best you can hope for. Unless, of course, you go to Yi-Ban. The Cantonese restaurant is smack bang opposite London City Airport—a vast, classic, white tablecloth dining room that serves moreish and excellent value dim sum in a completely unique and Airbus A318-heavy setting.
Kalye Bistro
You can order any dish at this Filipino restaurant in Woodside and want to get each one again during your next visit. That’s rare. Start with the crispy lumpia, then get a sizzling platter of crunchy and creamy milkfish sisig and a huge portion of deep fried pork knuckles with thick crackly skin. Finish with some halo halo that comes with ube ice cream and various ingredients like beans, gelatin, chunks of banana, and slivers of coconut. Bring a few friends so you can try a bunch of different things at this casual BYOB spot while you listen to a playlist of karaoke versions of pop songs.
Restaurant 917
While you won’t eat anything remarkable for lunch at Restaurant 917, you will get front-row seats to a thrilling car show. This daytime spot is located on the second floor of the Porsche Experience Center in Carson, the official driving school of the luxury car company. As you eat dishes like crab spaghetti or a wagyu beef burger in the casual dining room, sports cars will whizz by at 110pmh on the track down below. Most people come here to drift a Porsche 911 with a birthday crew, but the restaurant is still a fun place to sip a martini and have a light bite even if you don’t plan on getting behind the wheel.
Persephone
This Columbia City aperitivo bar and bottle shop is owned by next-door Italian restaurant La Medusa, and while it seems logical to grab a drink with your date here while waiting for your dinner table, we encourage you to stick around for amari and snacks. Persephone’s space is effortlessly cozy, decorated with string lights, a lot of happy green plants, and wacky labels from shelves of natural wine bottles. Grab a seat and get acquainted with a bitter red spritz you’ll choose from the huge chalkboard selection of amari and an all-star lineup of fried food like crispy fish meatballs, saffron arancini, or the incredible chickpea panelle sandwich with mayo and lemon on a toasted sesame roll. If you’re not into the bitter herbal stuff, don’t let the Campari scare you away—you can always order a glass of prosecco.
Honeybear Cafe
Honeybear Cafe’s large vintage sign might make you think that it’s a plain, old-timey diner. But inside this breakfast spot, you'll find vibrant neon signs, an eclectic mix of artwork, and everything from pumpkins to pride flags depending on what time of year it is. And though they do have simple egg breakfasts, the over-the-top dishes like large waffle chicken sandwiches or loaded S’mores pancakes are why we like coming here.
Xinjiang BBQ
Equal parts audio-visual installation and Chinese grilled skewer spot, Xinjiang BBQ in Monterey Park delivers one of the trippier late-night eating experiences in LA. You start by using your phone to order a pile of spice-rubbed skewers—various chicken parts, lamb, seafood, vegetables—followed by more drinking snacks and beer. Projectors screen giant virtual backdrops onto the walls, while small TVs at each table play catchy pop music videos. There will probably be someone attempting karaoke. The food is decent, but this place stimulates your eyes and ears as much as it does your mouth. Open until 2am weekdays, and until 3am on weekends.
Taste of Peru
Some may remember 1998 as the year that Google came into existence, but equally important is that Taste of Peru opened in Rogers Park. Their ceviche is a loaded combination of squid, shrimp, and corvinha cooked in lime juice and complemented by sweet potato and choclo. We also like their arroz con mariscos (a mountain of pillowy yellow rice and seafood) as well as their lomo saltado with savory skirt steak, onions, tomatoes, and french fries. The space is decorated with Peruvian artwork and only has a few tables, but it’s a great BYOB spot for a casual dinner with friends.
