Despite the incredible amount of restaurants in the East Village, you’d be hard pressed to find any goat pepper soup or edikaikong there, let alone anything as good as the stuff at Buka. The only Nigerian restaurant in the neighborhood, this second location of a classic Bed-Stuy spot is serving the same fragrant stews, pepper soups, and large plates of goat and fish as the original in a charming little space with brick walls and small tables. No matter what you order as a main, you must get the suya appetizer. The tender skewer of beef comes with enough of the amazing peanut-pepper suya seasoning on top to sprinkle on the rest of your meal. Other specialties that should be on your radar: the nutty egusi, peppered snail, and very solid jollof.

15 HOURS AGO