Belizean Paradise
Picture a small diner with big leather booths serving bacon and eggs right alongside stew beef and oxtail—that’s essentially the deal at Belizean Paradise Cuisine. It’s possible you’ve never grabbed a meal at this Mid-City spot, since it’s tucked off of La Brea Avenue and closes at 3:30pm. The dining room is always calm, but know that the mixed bag of dishes on their menu are worth driving out of your way for. Their weekend-only breakfast menu in particular features a dizzying array of standouts, from meat pies and coconut tarts to cheesy garnaches and chicken tamales wrapped in banana leaves.
Honeybear Cafe
Honeybear Cafe’s large vintage sign might make you think that it’s a plain, old-timey diner. But inside this breakfast spot, you'll find vibrant neon signs, an eclectic mix of artwork, and everything from pumpkins to pride flags depending on what time of year it is. And though they do have simple egg breakfasts, the over-the-top dishes like large waffle chicken sandwiches or loaded S’mores pancakes are why we like coming here.
Fishmonger
If you’re a transplant from a city with a waterfront, then you know the magic of ordering a speedy, prepared lunch while picking up a couple filets or a whole fish to take home. The Fishmonger in Virginia Highland brings that experience to the A, delivering the freshness and quality of an expensive seafood restaurant with the casual quickness of a Captain D’s.
Bunbury
Bunbury is an Argentinian restaurant on the Northern edge of Downtown, and it has all the stuff you’d expect at a good Argentinian restaurant. There’s lots of wine (including some really good wine cocktails), solid empanadas, and a variety of tasty red meat—especially the perfectly grilled vacio. But the space also has a fun secret lair vibe—the dining room is located behind a sliding bookshelf—and there’s occasional live music, too. It’s a good choice for a date or fun group dinner.
Pietramala
Pietramala, Northern Liberties’ upscale vegan restaurant, is churning out complex and satisfying plant-based dishes with no meat substitutes to be found. The cozy restaurant has a relaxed, bohemian feel–candlelit, earth-toned, and covered in plants–while smoke wafts from the open kitchen. The menu is seasonal and will rotate depending on available ingredients, but you’ll find dishes like the crunchy, sweet and tangy fried lion’s mane mushrooms, sweet potatoes with spicy grilled peppers, or gnocchi with wild mushrooms. It’s a BYOB (but beware the $20 corkage fee), so come on a date night or with a couple of friends, and bask in the glow of your foliage-filled lifestyle.
Restaurant 917
While you won’t eat anything remarkable for lunch at Restaurant 917, you will get front-row seats to a thrilling car show. This daytime spot is located on the second floor of the Porsche Experience Center in Carson, the official driving school of the luxury car company. As you eat dishes like crab spaghetti or a wagyu beef burger in the casual dining room, sports cars will whizz by at 110pmh on the track down below. Most people come here to drift a Porsche 911 with a birthday crew, but the restaurant is still a fun place to sip a martini and have a light bite even if you don’t plan on getting behind the wheel.
Sonoritas Prime Tacos
Sonoritas, an upscale taqueria with DTLA and Sawtelle locations, does two things well: serve some of the best flour tortillas in town, then use them to wrap excellent burritos filled with things like grilled salmon, shrimp, and even grilled filet mignon if you’re feeling fancy. The tacos here are good, too, but not all are created equal. The Sonoran-style asada is best, just make sure to get them on the imported flour tortillas over the corn ones. If you’re here before an event, grab a table in their spacious dining room and sip a hibiscus margarita before heading across the street to LA Live.
Trestle
The three-course dinner at this spot where Chinatown, North Beach, and FiDi meet won’t blow your mind, but it doesn’t have to—it’s $39 per person, and the most bang-for-your-buck tasting menu in town. The American restaurant changes the menu often, but you’re still likely to see crowd-pleasers like butternut squash soup and cider-brined pork loin. If you need to round out your meal with another plate of carbs, they have $12 pasta add-ons like shrimp risotto and mushroom ravioli. The cozy space is packed nightly with coworkers who work nearby and couples feeding each other key lime pie on date night.
Buka
Despite the incredible amount of restaurants in the East Village, you’d be hard pressed to find any goat pepper soup or edikaikong there, let alone anything as good as the stuff at Buka. The only Nigerian restaurant in the neighborhood, this second location of a classic Bed-Stuy spot is serving the same fragrant stews, pepper soups, and large plates of goat and fish as the original in a charming little space with brick walls and small tables. No matter what you order as a main, you must get the suya appetizer. The tender skewer of beef comes with enough of the amazing peanut-pepper suya seasoning on top to sprinkle on the rest of your meal. Other specialties that should be on your radar: the nutty egusi, peppered snail, and very solid jollof.
Smack Dab
Located in a small strip mall on Clark, this cafe and bakery can be easy to miss. But it's worth paying attention because they have delicious breakfast items. Their sweet baked goods like muffins and cinnamon rolls are great, but for something savory, definitely get their biscuit sandwich. Our favorite is the Bestest Seller which comes with sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, herby garlic chive mayo, and sweet and savory bacon jam, all in between their buttery cheese biscuits. It's a perfect grab-and-go spot, but they also have a few tables inside and a shaded outdoor patio.
Konbi
They may have shuttered their original lunch counter in Echo Park, but it’s still worth making a special trip to Konbi’s Culver City location on the ground floor of a gigantic office building. Their signature Japanese-style sandwiches filled things with pork katsu or egg salad are a little too close to convenience store levels these days considering their price (didn’t the milk bread used to be softer?), but the exceptional pastries, seasonal salads, and housemade ice cream in flavors like roasted green tea and golden raspberry still have wow power. Konbi might just make the best croissant in the city.
Juniper Cafe
Whenever we’re on the brink of losing our sh!t, caffeine, cocktails, or a really great meal have always been a leading light out of middle hell. So, allow us to put you on to Juniper Cafe, a Southeast Asian cafe at the Westside Village that welcomes you, as you are, and provides you the perfect trifecta to help soothe whatever frustration is currently bringing you to tears: unrequited love, the gas pump, or an insufferably draining “baby and me” swim class at the neighboring AquaTots.
Tatel
Tatel is a fancy chain restaurant from Spain backed by several recognizable athletes, including perennial Most Beautiful Person To Ever Walk The Planet candidate, Christiano Ronaldo. Unfortunately, you’ll never actually see him at the Beverly Hills location, instead, you’ll have to focus your attention on the mediocre parade of tapas coming from the kitchen. That might include dishes like burrata in lavender vinaigrette, tuna tartare topped with fried onions, and a watery risotto. It’s basically food you’d find at a clubstaurant, except that Tatel isn’t a clubstaurant. It’s just a big regular restaurant that, save for a few hours on Saturday night, has a lot of empty tables. Come for a quick drink and snack at the bar after work, and you’ll be fine. Otherwise, there’s no reason to plan a night here.
R Public House
Great food, craft beer, and a friendly atmosphere are some of the things that we look for in a neighborhood bar, and R Public House in Rogers Park meets all of those requirements. The dimly lit space has plenty of tables in addition to lots of bar seats where you can enjoy dishes like bacon-wrapped dates filled with goat cheese and juicy burgers that come with toppings like onion rings, jalapeño jam, or roasted garlic. They also have wood-fired pizza with a great charred crust and interesting combinations like pimento cheese and cajun shrimp. This spot can get pretty busy, especially on weekends, but a room full of chatty locals is part of the charm.
Speedboat Bar
Newsagents, train stations, maternity wards—when we think about it, we’re truly pushed to come up with an environment that wouldn’t be exponentially improved by a pool table. Speedboat Bar, the new Thai restaurant off Shaftesbury Avenue from the folks behind Plaza Khao Gaeng, continues to prove this irrefutable theory. The upstairs of the restaurant-cum-bar—all mahogany browns mixed with colourful walls and TV screens— is open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, complete with pool table and cocktails. While the downstairs restaurant leans more canteen-style—laminated menus, metal tables, and the like.
Tulip Pasta & Wine Bar
With massive picture windows and bright green signage, it’s hard to miss this Kensington pasta bar and wine shop. But even if you don’t notice the couples sharing bottles of merlot as you walk by, the unmistakable scent of lamb ragu will draw you in. From perfectly blended cocktails and unique, affordable wines to pastas so good that you’ll consider proposing to the chef, this intimate corner restaurant should be your go-to for date nights, small group dinners, and every occasion in between. Tulip serves up modern takes on Italian classics, like cacio e peperoncini, Thai-inspired linguine and mussels, and our favorite, the Chesapeake Bay crab ravioli–perfectly doughy pouches stuffed with a creamy sweet-savory blend of crab and honeynut squash, finished with an irresistible crab butter.
Red Mill Burgers
Red Mill is not where to go to get a half-pound bison burger with gruyere on an artisan brioche bun with pomme frites. It’s where to go to get a diner-style charbroiled patty, a paper tray full of cornmeal-dusted onion rings dive-bombed into a side of fry sauce, and a serious milkshake in flavors like s’mores or mint truffle. You’re not coming here for the ambience, either—you’re coming here to spread out at a fire-engine-red picnic table while blissfully eating burgers. It's perfect for lunch after a hike, or after an afternoon strolling around Phinney Ridge.
Cafe Fig
Cafe Fig is a fun, all-day Mediterranean restaurant on the bottom floor of DTLA's Hotel Figueroa where you'll find hanging vine chandeliers. It's got a huge menu featuring everything from cauliflower bites to grilled chicken gyros, along with cocktails that all cost around $17. Drop by for a casual sit-down meal with your friends, and share a mezze platter before a Laker game.
Vintage Bookstore & Wine Bar
Vintage is a bookstore and wine bar on East 11th Street. Contrary to what the name might suggest, the books are all new, but the furniture and general aesthetic have an aged quality that makes it feel a little more appropriate. Wines are available by the glass, and there’s a small menu of grazing boxes, kolaches, and pastries to snack on while you hang out and read for a while.
Sexy Beans
It might sound like something you’d come across in a strip club with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, but Sexy Beans is where you’ll find some of the best Brazilian food in Culver City. It's a ghost kitchen right around the corner from the Fox Hills mall that offers pickup or delivery service anywhere in West LA. They make excellent feijoada, and their juicy rotisserie chicken has crispy skin that tastes like it's been seasoned by a generous poultry god. This spot is a great weeknight dinner spot, especially if you order ahead so you can skip the line at their pick-up window.
