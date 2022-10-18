Dayton officer named National Policeman of the Year

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A renowned member of the Dayton Police Department has been named 2022’s National Police Officer of the Year.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, Officer Thadeu Holloway was presented with the award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

According to the IACP website, this award is only given to those who show exceptional achievement. This award elevates the profession as a whole by highlighting those who display selflessness, empathy, and strength of character.

“Every day, police officers perform selfless acts in their commitment to public service and community safety,” the website says. “Acknowledging these acts formally provides the opportunity to showcase exceptional work of the profession and provides the ability to emulate these everyday achievements.”

In September 2021, Officer Holloway was shot after he stopped Antwaine Deon Lowe for possibly using a counterfeit bill at a Dollar General in Dayton. The encounter escalated when Lowe punched the officer. Holloway then tased the suspect, who fell and pulled a gun shooting one round at Holloway’s head.

According to the release, as Holloway was calling for backup he made sure bystanders stayed back or went into their homes since the suspect still had access to a gun. Police said Holloway stayed at the scene until enough officers were there to secure it, despite him being seriously injured and bleeding profusely.

Hollway received the TOP COPS award in May for his continued service during this incident.

Officer Holloway was honored once again for his heroism and achievements on October 17 during the IACP conference in Dallas, Texas.

