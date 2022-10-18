Ja'Marr Chase is not a fan of Mike Gesicki's Griddy

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is something of a Griddy expert alongside a few others such as Justin Jefferson.

So when Chase calls out another player’s touchdown celebration, it’s probably worth taking it seriously, right?

After Sunday’s slate of games, Chase put Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki in his sights after one of the league’s best at his position again scored and again hit a…strange-looking dance celebration.

Chase, who scored multiple touchdowns in the Bengals’ win over the New Orleans Saints, including the game-winner and some Griddy action of his own, took to social media to comment on the…attempt at a Griddy:

Gesicki has responded to Griddy criticism in the past, so we’ll see if he says anything to Chase after this one.