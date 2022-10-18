Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban releases statement on allegations against Jermaine Burton
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been the subject of allegations which surfaced over the past few days after Tennessee upset the Crimson Tide 52-49 to snap a 15-year losing streak. As fans stormed the field to celebrate, video evidence shows multiple incidents where fans allege that the Alabama player struck them.
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Decision News
Nick Saban announced on Wednesday night that Alabama will handle its field rush situation internally. Earlier this week, a video emerged, appearing to show a Crimson Tide player hitting a Tennessee fan as she rushed the field after the upset win on Saturday. Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama has...
5-star Alabama commit Caleb Downs reflects on Tennessee loss, talks key names he's recruiting for the Tide
Top-ranked safety Caleb Downs shares his thoughts on Alabama's loss to Tennessee, what's keeping him solid with the Tide, who he's recruiting for the program, and much more.
thecomeback.com
Alabama fan arrested after shocking reaction to Tennessee game
In the United States, it’s no secret that sports fans take their teams’ wins and losses very seriously – especially when it comes to college football where one game can make or break a team’s season. But one Alabama Crimson Tide fan appears to have taken things a bit too far after his team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton Appears To Hit Female Fan After Tennessee Game
Alabama lost a heartbreaker to Tennessee this past Saturday, losing by a score of 52-49 in thanks to a game-winning Tennessee field goal as time expired. Of course, this was the first time Tennessee had beaten Bama since 2006, losing 15 straight games until Saturday, so you can imagine that Tennessee fans were losing their damn minds.
Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident
Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information." Courtesy...
Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court
Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Has Hogs’ Eric Musselman Changed SEC Dress Code?
In just a short time, SEC Media Days looked a lot less like a dress-up party this year.
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week
The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
College Football World Reacts To James Franklin, Michigan Drama
Penn State head coach James Franklin is still not happy about the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium. At the venue, both teams come out of the same tunnel, even though they have separate locker rooms. The teams having separate locker rooms didn't stop them from confronting each other at the half.
Nick Saban Talks Jermaine Burton, Sends Condolences to Mississippi State
Alabama coach shared his condolences for the Mississippi State program during his Wednesday press conference, along with plans on handling the Jermaine Burton situation.
Josh Heupel provides a health update on injured receiver Cedric Tillman
Put on an offensive explosion against Alabama on Saturday, putting up 52 points. A lot of the work came from quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, with the two connecting for five touchdowns. All of that came without one of the Vols’ top weapons — Cedric Tillman.
Greg McElroy Has Surprise Team At No. 1 In College Football Ranks
During the latest episode of the Always College Football show, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy released his updated top 10. Believe it or not, McElroy doesn't have Georgia ranked as the top team in the country. The No. 1 spot didn't even go to Ohio State or Tennessee. McElroy currently...
247Sports
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News
The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
atozsports.com
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
