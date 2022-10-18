ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State

On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Decision News

Nick Saban announced on Wednesday night that Alabama will handle its field rush situation internally. Earlier this week, a video emerged, appearing to show a Crimson Tide player hitting a Tennessee fan as she rushed the field after the upset win on Saturday. Saban announced on Wednesday that Alabama has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Alabama fan arrested after shocking reaction to Tennessee game

In the United States, it’s no secret that sports fans take their teams’ wins and losses very seriously – especially when it comes to college football where one game can make or break a team’s season. But one Alabama Crimson Tide fan appears to have taken things a bit too far after his team lost to the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend.
FLORENCE, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident

Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information." Courtesy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court

Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Said 1 Thing Has "Kept Him Up" At Night This Week

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers. A last-second field goal led the Volunteers to a thrilling 52-49 victory. For Alabama, the loss doesn't take the team out of the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Nick Saban knows the Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News

The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
