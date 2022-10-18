ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter plans 'Day of Giving'

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago

ALBANY — Asked to name some of the community organizations the local Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. had actively supported over its 75-year history in Albany, Gail Griffin, the sorority’s fundraising chairwoman, rattled off a list that’s, essentially, a who’s who of southwest Georgia nonprofits.

“Let’s see ... there are college scholarships that we give each year,” Griffin said. “There’s the Salvation Army, NAMI, United Way, Boys and Girls Clubs, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, Strive2Thrive, the monthly meal we do for senior citizens ...”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OOgxc_0idcDOhj00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

Lee Chamber plans 'Top Gun' annual dinner

LEESBURG -- The Lee County Chamber of Commerce's 33rd annual dinner takes flight Nov. 3 with a "Top Gun"-themed event at the Bindary at Oakland Library. "Top Gun" attire is optional, but the annual event kicks off with a "Pre-Flight Social" at 6 p.m. and the "Takeoff Dinner" at 7. Tickets are $40 per person; a table for eight comes with a $275 price tag.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful lauds emergency workers' recycling help

ALBANY — The Albany Fire Department is pitching in, adding pounds of paper and lots of bottles and cans to the total recycling efforts of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful. “They collected about 1,000 pounds of recycled material this year,” KADB Executive Director Jwana Washington said. “All 11 fire stations and the 911 Center have established recycling, done as a collaborative effort to do this recycling effort.”
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Success of AB&T impacts community health

ALBANY — While the leaders of any financial institution would be pleased about things like positive loan growth year over year, or Net Income for 3Q22 increasing 52.1% when compared to 3Q21 and 16% when compared to the first three quarters of 2021, those at Albany-based AB&T are less focused on impressive raw numbers than they are on the impact that success has on the Albany area community the bank serves.
ALBANY, GA
uga.edu

Students helped Moultrie police develop co-responder program

Like many rural Georgia communities, Moultrie has a small police department, little mental health support and a limited budget. As a result, 911 calls about disturbances often led to jail for substance abusers or individuals with a history of mental health issues. “They had mental health issues and they needed...
MOULTRIE, GA
The Albany Herald

Births

Unless otherwise noted, the following births took place at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital from Oct. 10-15, 2022:. Andrews, Kahlani Nicole, daughter, was born October 10 to Taylor Potter and Reyse Andrews of Leesburg.
LEESBURG, GA
High School Football PRO

Tifton, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Veterans High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TIFTON, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 21-23

Fall is in full swing, but there are still outdoor activities to explore before dark starts falling early in the evening. This weekend the kids can get out for early trick-or-treating or visit a fall festival near Tifton, and the Modern Gas Rib Showdown will feature a day of activities, food and fun.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

3 indicted in 2019 Albany fatal racing incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were indicted for the death of Rashard Roberts from a 2019 racing incident in Albany. Kameron Isiah Harris, Phillip Spearman, Jr. and Justin Dorel Johnson face homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence offenses, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards. The racing incident...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 sought for questioning in Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are sought for questioning in connection to an Albany homicide. Shelton Renard Jones, 48, and Latarsha Nikol Malone, 48, are sought for questioning in connection to the death of Marrio Raybon. Jones is described as 6′0 and weighs 240 pounds. Malone is described...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
254
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy