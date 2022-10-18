Local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter plans 'Day of Giving'

ALBANY — Asked to name some of the community organizations the local Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. had actively supported over its 75-year history in Albany, Gail Griffin, the sorority’s fundraising chairwoman, rattled off a list that’s, essentially, a who’s who of southwest Georgia nonprofits.

“Let’s see ... there are college scholarships that we give each year,” Griffin said. “There’s the Salvation Army, NAMI, United Way, Boys and Girls Clubs, the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, Strive2Thrive, the monthly meal we do for senior citizens ...”