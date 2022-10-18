ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Microsoft is giving away free Oreos — here's how to snag yours

By Sean Endicott
Windows Central
Windows Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faCAh_0idcCi3W00

What you need to know

  • Microsoft recently announced a partnership with Oreo.
  • The company has sent out a digital "Thinvite" to take a snack break with some free Oreo Thins.
  • The limited-edition Oreo Thins Snack Break Expansion Cookie Pack includes Oreo cookies and a dipping utensil with a picture of Clippy.
  • Oreo emoji have also been added to Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft has partnered with Oreo in a random — yet cute — collaboration. The tech giant has sent out "Thinvites" to people to take a 15-minute snack break on November 1st, 2nd, or 3rd. To make the break worthwhile, a limited-edition Oreo Thins Snack Break Expansion Cookie Pack is available. You can order the pack for free, though you'll have to pay $3.95 for shipping.

The collaboration was announced today in a Microsoft 365 blog post . It also has its own webpage with details , including how to get free Oreos. November is National Cookie Month in the United States, so the announcement isn't completely out of the blue, though few probably expected to order a "Clippy Dippy" utensil for dunking Oreo cookies today.

The snack packs include custom-packaged Oreo Thins with Office tips from Clippy. They also have the aforementioned "Clippy Dippy," a kitchen keepsake for generations to come. With the tool, you can fully submerge your cookies without getting your hands wet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDzQv_0idcCi3W00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLxaZ_0idcCi3W00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As if an Oreo package with Office tips wasn't enough, Microsoft has also added not one but two Oreo emoji to Teams. You can type "oreo" or "oreoyum" in a Teams chat emoji search box to find the animated icons. Note that "oreoyum" is a reference to "Oreo" + "yum," not a new element discovered by Microsoft.

During the digital breaks, which run from 2-2:15 PM EDT on November 1-3, 2022, Microsoft will share a video called Return to Pawfice.

As a quick reminder, you should not feed your dog Oreo cookies. Return to Pawfice may feature eight dogs and play during the Oreo snack break, but the Oreos are not intended for dogs. If you want your furry friend to participate, there are recipes for dog-friendly Oreos .

Comments / 0

Related
Windows Central

How to disable Microsoft Defender Antivirus on Windows 11

Microsoft Defender Antivirus is the default anti-malware solution built into Windows 11 to protect your device and data from viruses, ransomware, spyware, and many other types of malware and malicious individuals. Although it's one of the best antivirus software, you may still have reasons for wanting to disable it permanently. The only problem is that as Microsoft keeps stepping up and prioritizing security, the company is making it harder...
Digital Trends

How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
TechSpot

iPad Pro refresh with M2 silicon expected any day now

In brief: Apple is reportedly just days away from launching a refreshed version of the iPad Pro featuring an upgraded processor. The upgraded models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be offered with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays like the current versions. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, they'll be powered by the same Apple M2 processor that is already shipping in the MacBook Air.
Windows Central

Windows Central

237
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy