Microsoft is giving away free Oreos — here's how to snag yours

What you need to know

Microsoft recently announced a partnership with Oreo.

The company has sent out a digital "Thinvite" to take a snack break with some free Oreo Thins.

The limited-edition Oreo Thins Snack Break Expansion Cookie Pack includes Oreo cookies and a dipping utensil with a picture of Clippy.

Oreo emoji have also been added to Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft has partnered with Oreo in a random — yet cute — collaboration. The tech giant has sent out "Thinvites" to people to take a 15-minute snack break on November 1st, 2nd, or 3rd. To make the break worthwhile, a limited-edition Oreo Thins Snack Break Expansion Cookie Pack is available. You can order the pack for free, though you'll have to pay $3.95 for shipping.

The collaboration was announced today in a Microsoft 365 blog post . It also has its own webpage with details , including how to get free Oreos. November is National Cookie Month in the United States, so the announcement isn't completely out of the blue, though few probably expected to order a "Clippy Dippy" utensil for dunking Oreo cookies today.

The snack packs include custom-packaged Oreo Thins with Office tips from Clippy. They also have the aforementioned "Clippy Dippy," a kitchen keepsake for generations to come. With the tool, you can fully submerge your cookies without getting your hands wet.

As if an Oreo package with Office tips wasn't enough, Microsoft has also added not one but two Oreo emoji to Teams. You can type "oreo" or "oreoyum" in a Teams chat emoji search box to find the animated icons. Note that "oreoyum" is a reference to "Oreo" + "yum," not a new element discovered by Microsoft.

During the digital breaks, which run from 2-2:15 PM EDT on November 1-3, 2022, Microsoft will share a video called Return to Pawfice.

As a quick reminder, you should not feed your dog Oreo cookies. Return to Pawfice may feature eight dogs and play during the Oreo snack break, but the Oreos are not intended for dogs. If you want your furry friend to participate, there are recipes for dog-friendly Oreos .