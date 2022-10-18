ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

The Bulldogs’ Recent History of Being Alabama’s Bounce-Back Game

Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 at home on Saturday night, extending the Crimson Tide's win streak against the Bulldogs to 15 straight wins. This dominant win by Alabama is also starting another streak for Mississippi State, however, as the team that seems to have become the Tide's bounce-back opponent, with the Bulldogs playing the Tide directly after a loss three out of the past four seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team

The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Penalized Much Less Against Mississippi State

Alabama played a much improved game on Saturday against Mississippi State en route to a 30-6 win over the Bulldogs. One area that has garnered a lot of attention this season is penalties. Coming into the game against Mississippi State, Alabama led the FBS in total penalties, having been flagged a ludicrous 66 times over its first seven games. The Crimson Tide was averaging a whopping 9.43 penalties per game for a total of 79.86 yards. The penalty yardage per game mark was just low enough to keep the Crimson Tide out of the FBS basement in that statistic, but Alabama still ranked a lowly No. 128 out of 131 FBS teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Pass Rush Dials In Against Mississippi State

The Alabama Crimson Tide pass rush bounced back against Mississippi State after a rough outing against Tennessee. The team accounted for four total sacks as well as five quarterback hurries to give Will Rogers a tough outing in Tuscaloosa. The unit made the majority of its sacks during the second...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban

Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Preseason All-American Makes His Presence Felt in First Start

Preseason All-American's usually don't fall off of trees and appear for the first time in week eight. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to bear fruit from an everlasting tree. This time around, the tree produced five star, preseason All-American transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. The LSU transfer made his first...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Field Goals on Fourth Down? Not on Mike Leach’s Watch

Alabama routed Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday. The Crimson Tide's defense displayed dominance thanks to its discipline and excellent corner work, including the starting debut of Eli Ricks. One thing to note about the Alabama defense is the amount of times the Tide were required to stay on the field...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Soccer Continues to be the Hottest Team in T-Town

No. 3/1 Alabama (15-1-1, 8-0-0 SEC) soccer continues to rack up accolades and achievements. The Crimson Tide officially clinched the SEC Western Division with its 4-1 road win against Mississippi State (10-3-3, 4-3-1 SEC). "Thanks all the fans that drove from T-Town to watch us clinch the West! And thanks...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Football Practice – 10/18/2022

Alabama suited up for practice on Wednesday, October 18th following the loss to Tennessee. Check out these pictures of the Tide getting ready to Roll!!. Check out these pictures of the Crimson Tide preparing to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for homecoming after their loss to Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Week 10 West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Week 10 of high school football in West Alabama featured the final region games of the regular season and playoff pairings began to take shape. Here’s a look at what happened under the Friday Night Lights:
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Evan Neal Injured Against Jaguars

Former Alabama lineman Evan Neal was carted off the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal was blocking on a run play when he suffered his knee injury. He required medical attention after a Jaguars defensive player rolled up on the side of his leg. NFL Insider for the NFL Network...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

American Christian Academy Dismantles Montevallo

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots defeated the Montevallo Bulldogs on senior night, 24-7, on Veterans Memorial Parkway. The game started slow, as both teams started the game going three-and-out. Both squads...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

