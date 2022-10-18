Alabama played a much improved game on Saturday against Mississippi State en route to a 30-6 win over the Bulldogs. One area that has garnered a lot of attention this season is penalties. Coming into the game against Mississippi State, Alabama led the FBS in total penalties, having been flagged a ludicrous 66 times over its first seven games. The Crimson Tide was averaging a whopping 9.43 penalties per game for a total of 79.86 yards. The penalty yardage per game mark was just low enough to keep the Crimson Tide out of the FBS basement in that statistic, but Alabama still ranked a lowly No. 128 out of 131 FBS teams.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO