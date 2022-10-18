Read full article on original website
The Bulldogs’ Recent History of Being Alabama’s Bounce-Back Game
Alabama defeated Mississippi State 30-6 at home on Saturday night, extending the Crimson Tide's win streak against the Bulldogs to 15 straight wins. This dominant win by Alabama is also starting another streak for Mississippi State, however, as the team that seems to have become the Tide's bounce-back opponent, with the Bulldogs playing the Tide directly after a loss three out of the past four seasons.
Alabama Freshman Wide Receiver Shazz Preston Shares A Moment With His Brother
The Preston brothers shared a heartfelt moment during the Crimson Tide's win over Mississippi State last night. Alabama football freshman wide receiver Shazz Preston has an older brother named Shawn Preston, who is a senior safety that plays for Mississippi State. When Shawn noticed that his little brother was in...
Bryce Young The Master of The Scramble Drill on Homecoming Weekend
On an evening which the Alabama offense was a bit inconsistent, one aspect remained true, Bryce Young's wizardry at the quarterback was on full display. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner served as the engine behind the Crimson Tide's effort to stay on the path to the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
Alabama Stays Put in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide remains at No. 6 in Week 9's AP Poll after the team's 30-6 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide received 1,266 points this week. The top five remains the same as last week. Georgia is the top-ranked team with 1,530 points and...
The Crimson Tide Discipline Comes into Effect against Mississippi State
After a penalty-fueled loss last week to Tennesee, the Alabama Crimson Tide limited its penalties tonight in a 30-6 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Last week, the Crimson Tide gave the Volunteers 130 free yards off of 17 penalties. This week against the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide only had three penalties for twenty total yards.
Alabama Celebrates 1992 National Championship Team
The University of Alabama welcomed home members of its legendary 1992 national championship team for the 30 year anniversary of their dominant victory over the Miami Hurricanes as part of the homecoming festivities. The team won in dominant fashion 34-13. The 1992 team holds a special place in the hearts...
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” Mississippi State Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama Penalized Much Less Against Mississippi State
Alabama played a much improved game on Saturday against Mississippi State en route to a 30-6 win over the Bulldogs. One area that has garnered a lot of attention this season is penalties. Coming into the game against Mississippi State, Alabama led the FBS in total penalties, having been flagged a ludicrous 66 times over its first seven games. The Crimson Tide was averaging a whopping 9.43 penalties per game for a total of 79.86 yards. The penalty yardage per game mark was just low enough to keep the Crimson Tide out of the FBS basement in that statistic, but Alabama still ranked a lowly No. 128 out of 131 FBS teams.
Pass Rush Dials In Against Mississippi State
The Alabama Crimson Tide pass rush bounced back against Mississippi State after a rough outing against Tennessee. The team accounted for four total sacks as well as five quarterback hurries to give Will Rogers a tough outing in Tuscaloosa. The unit made the majority of its sacks during the second...
Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban
Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
Preseason All-American Makes His Presence Felt in First Start
Preseason All-American's usually don't fall off of trees and appear for the first time in week eight. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to bear fruit from an everlasting tree. This time around, the tree produced five star, preseason All-American transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. The LSU transfer made his first...
Field Goals on Fourth Down? Not on Mike Leach’s Watch
Alabama routed Mississippi State 30-6 on Saturday. The Crimson Tide's defense displayed dominance thanks to its discipline and excellent corner work, including the starting debut of Eli Ricks. One thing to note about the Alabama defense is the amount of times the Tide were required to stay on the field...
Nick Saban Provides Context and Clarity to Jermaine Burton Incident in Knoxville
One of the ancillary storylines surrounding Alabama's contest with Mississippi State on Saturday night involved Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The transfer caught himself in the cross-hairs of scrutiny after he had not one, but two altercations with fans in the pandemonium that followed the Tide's upset loss to Tennessee last week.
Soccer Continues to be the Hottest Team in T-Town
No. 3/1 Alabama (15-1-1, 8-0-0 SEC) soccer continues to rack up accolades and achievements. The Crimson Tide officially clinched the SEC Western Division with its 4-1 road win against Mississippi State (10-3-3, 4-3-1 SEC). "Thanks all the fans that drove from T-Town to watch us clinch the West! And thanks...
Football Practice – 10/18/2022
Alabama suited up for practice on Wednesday, October 18th following the loss to Tennessee. Check out these pictures of the Tide getting ready to Roll!!. Check out these pictures of the Crimson Tide preparing to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for homecoming after their loss to Tennessee.
Week 10 West Alabama High School Football Scoreboard
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Week 10 of high school football in West Alabama featured the final region games of the regular season and playoff pairings began to take shape. Here’s a look at what happened under the Friday Night Lights:
Evan Neal Injured Against Jaguars
Former Alabama lineman Evan Neal was carted off the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal was blocking on a run play when he suffered his knee injury. He required medical attention after a Jaguars defensive player rolled up on the side of his leg. NFL Insider for the NFL Network...
Bryce Young Rated as No. 1 QB by ESPN for 2023 NFL Draft
In a deep and talented quarterback class, ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid has Bryce Young as the top-rated quarterback for the 2023 NFL Draft. Young could be the first Alabama player selected with the No. 1 overall pick since Harry Gilmer in 1948. “Young is a poised dual-threat thrower...
American Christian Academy Dismantles Montevallo
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots defeated the Montevallo Bulldogs on senior night, 24-7, on Veterans Memorial Parkway. The game started slow, as both teams started the game going three-and-out. Both squads...
