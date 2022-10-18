ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Recruiting Update: OSU Coaches Looking to Shore Up 2023 Class

Oklahoma State already has many of its needs met for the 2023 recruiting cycle, but with still a couple of months until the early signing period — and some ground to cover in the league — Cowboy coaches are leaving no stone unturned. The Cowboys’ 2023 class currently...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense

Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
AUSTIN, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Podcast Ep. 485: Spencer Sanders’ Uncertainty vs. Texas

Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell preview OSU-Texas, discuss Spencer Sanders’ availability and pick the game. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud. As...
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
High School Football PRO

Bastrop, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lockhart High School football team will have a game with Bastrop High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BASTROP, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
TULSA, OK
KVUE

Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
fox7austin.com

Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption

AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Rise510 Coming to Georgetown, TX

Novak Brothers broke ground earlier this month on Rise510 located inside of the new Wolf Lakes Village development in Georgetown. “We are excited to begin construction on Rise510 in the rapidly growing city of Georgetown, Texas,” said Andy Heard, President and Partner of Novak Commercial Development. “It is our vision to develop high-quality, experiential living environments that provide unmatched amenities, as well as proximity to anything a person hungry for lifestyle experiences might desire.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country

AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
AUSTIN, TX

