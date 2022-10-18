Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Recruiting Update: OSU Coaches Looking to Shore Up 2023 Class
Oklahoma State already has many of its needs met for the 2023 recruiting cycle, but with still a couple of months until the early signing period — and some ground to cover in the league — Cowboy coaches are leaving no stone unturned. The Cowboys’ 2023 class currently...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Injury Report: Harper, Martin Among Cowboys to Miss Texas Game, Sanders Not Mentioned on Injury Report
Spencer Sanders was not mentioned on Dave Hunziker’s pregame injury report, but a long list of Cowboys were listed. Oklahoma State is expected to be without Jaden Bray, Thomas Harper, Brendon Evers, Braydon Johnson, Preston Wilson and Brock Martin against Texas on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the Cowboys’ pass...
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Podcast Ep. 485: Spencer Sanders’ Uncertainty vs. Texas
Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell preview OSU-Texas, discuss Spencer Sanders’ availability and pick the game. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud. As...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Photos: OSU Basketball, Wrestling Teams Take Center Stage at Homecoming and Hoops
STILLWATER — Gallagher-Iba Arena was bumping Friday night, as Oklahoma State’s Homecoming and Hoops returned to the historic building. PFB photographer Devin Wilber was front and center capturing the speeches, the introductions and more. Take a look.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 20
Check out Thursday's high school football scores from around Texas
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Bastrop, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lockhart High School football team will have a game with Bastrop High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
Westlake pummels Austin High 70-0 for 48th consecutive win
With three weeks left in the regular season counting games Friday, Westlake is in a prime position to claim the district title. The Maroons, meanwhile, are continuing to rebuild its program around some talented young players. They beat Akins 35-7 last week.
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
CBS Austin
Hundreds will skip F1 crowds by instead arriving by private jet at Austin's airport
Austin's airport is expecting as many as 30,000 passengers to go through the terminal every day through the long Formula 1 weekend, but one small sector of air passengers will be arriving in style on their private jets. For many Formula 1 fans one of the first views they get...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
Remember these old Austin spots? Nostalgic restaurants, businesses no longer around
KXAN viewers took some time to reminisce on some Austin staples that are no longer in business.
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
fox7austin.com
Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption
AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
hellogeorgetown.com
Rise510 Coming to Georgetown, TX
Novak Brothers broke ground earlier this month on Rise510 located inside of the new Wolf Lakes Village development in Georgetown. “We are excited to begin construction on Rise510 in the rapidly growing city of Georgetown, Texas,” said Andy Heard, President and Partner of Novak Commercial Development. “It is our vision to develop high-quality, experiential living environments that provide unmatched amenities, as well as proximity to anything a person hungry for lifestyle experiences might desire.”
KVUE
Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country
AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
Comments / 0