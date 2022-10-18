Read full article on original website
Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Cross-Platform?
In March 2022, "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" was announced to be on the way. The game, set to release on Oct. 18, 2022, showed off four-versus-one gameplay that included a team of Ghostbusters against a player-controlled ghost. The goal of the game is either to capture the ghost or cause as much mayhem and madness as possible while avoiding the other players. Players are also able to customize both their Ghostbuster and their Ghost with abilities and equipment.
Early Reactions To God Of War: Ragnarok Are All Saying The Same Thing
2018's transformative "God of War" reboot was a massive success for Santa Monica Studios, and "God of War: Ragnarok" has accordingly become one of the internet's most anticipated releases of the year. The game comes out on Nov. 9, 2022, but details on what "God of War: Ragnarok" will be like have been relatively sparse — until recently. Several major gaming outlets and creators were given an early look at "God of War: Ragnarok," and on the morning of Oct. 21, 2022 when the embargo lifted, first impressions began to roll in from everywhere.
Street Fighter 6 Demo Unplayable Due To Hackers
Capcom has updated Steam's "Street Fighter 6" demo to stop people from playing. According to GamesRadar, an update to the Steam version of "Street Fighter 6" has made it, so it will no longer launch, removing the executable from the game. The official reason is that the closed beta is now over, but a mod created shortly after the demo ended allowed people to get back into the game and play in the offline versus mode. In some cases, players could also access the training mode. This mod began to spread, and naturally, Capcom did not want players to continue playing "Street Fighter 6" after the demo had ended.
Early Previews For Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Say It Changes Up The Formula
"Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" is still a month away, but a few lucky reviewers were able to get a sneak peek. Nintendo has drip-marketed trailers about the game's new features — like the three-part story, auto-battling, and TM crafting – that make it seem like more of an open-world title than past iterations. It's also the first mainline "Pokémon" game to be marketed as "open-world." It looked similar to "Pokémon Legends Arceus," but it's hard to tell how features really play out without a hands-on demo.
Why Did Spec Ops: The Line Never Get A Sequel?
Now a decade removed from its 2012 release, "Spec Ops: The Line" continues to be remembered fondly by the gaming community. Because of this, it's reasonable to ask why a sequel to the military shooter was never developed. Unfortunately, the prospective sequel had multiple things working against it and it will likely remain as nothing more than wishful thinking.
The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
Can You Play Fortnite On Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck offers more customization options than meets the eye – one user even replaced its boot screen with the full "Shrek" movie. Valve's handheld console works best when playing games through the eponymous storefront, but it can download and play titles from other sources too, including battle royale behemoth "Fortnite." Playing "Fortnite" through the Steam platform is technically impossible, as the Easy Anti Cheat required to run it only works with the Epic Games launcher. Thankfully, Steam Deck users can approach the problem from a different angle.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
Gotham Knights: How Does It Actually Run On Series X And PS5?
"Gotham Knights," the new action co-op game separate from the "Arkham Asylum" universe, has been embroiled in controversy over some of its technical limitations. Now that the review embargo is up, Digital Foundry has released a video showing just how the game actually runs across Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For anyone out of the loop, back when WB Montréal and Warner Bros. Games announced that "Gotham Knights" would no longer be releasing on last-gen hardware due to technical limitations, fans were left seeing red.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
The Major Features Coming In Halo Infinite's Winter Update
"Halo Infinite" developer 343 Industries has had a rough time this year. Fans on the "Halo" forums have discussed the game's struggle to keep players for months, pointing to a lack of clear communication, customization, and content. It also doesn't help that 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have delayed the much-coveted Forge and campaign co-op modes more than once since "Halo Infinite" released last December.
Bayonetta's New Voice Actor Releases Statement Amid Boycott Calls
Jennifer Hale, the actress behind Bayonetta in the upcoming "Bayonetta 3," has issued a statement after former "Bayonetta" actor Hellena Taylor asked fans to boycott the new game. In early October, PlatinumGames confirmed to Game Informer that Taylor would not return as the voice of Bayonetta in "Bayonetta 3" and...
What The Critics Are Saying About Gotham Knights
Critics have finally gotten their hands on "Gotham Knights," the open-world adventure game (not set in the Arkhamverse) that follows the question of what would happen if Batman died. While players were already not happy that the game lacks a performance mode, critics were able to give a bit more insight into the technical problems of the game while also sharing opinions about other parts of the gameplay, which is pretty darn divisive.
How To Link Your PlayStation Network And Steam Accounts
Following the release of the "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" PC port, players were buzzing with speculation after discovering several "PSNLinkingEntitlements" references were made and reported on by VGC. The files, which also included "PlayStation PC Launcher" instances, implied that PlayStation and PC were about to be more integrated than ever before. After much waiting and speculation, a patch for "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" was released, allowing players to link their PlayStation Network and Steam accounts.
Was Overwatch Actually Better When It Had Lootboxes?
In the years since its 2016 release, "Overwatch" and its system of loot boxes inspired plenty of other games to follow suit. Some games, such as 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" immediately regretted the controversial feature as gamers made their feelings known on loot boxes and their alleged predatory nature. Even concerned parents were up in arms and, in some cases, threatening Blizzard with legal action over the "exploitative" nature of randomized loot.
Overwatch 2 Players Stumble On PVE Maps Early
Though it has been criticized for its battle pass, controversial personal information requirements, and for being too similar to the first game, "Overwatch 2" is anything but a failure. Blizzard's sequel already boasts 25 million players in less than two weeks, but there's still something missing from the game: its highly-anticipated story mode. Though "Overwatch" servers are gone now, the original game was an entirely online team-based experience with no single-player or campaign at all, so it would be a step in a new direction for the now-series. Ever since Blizzard announced it would not include the PvE side of the game on launch earlier in 2022, the company hasn't said much more about it.
Fortnite: How To Join The Refer A Friend Program And What It Gets You
Epic Games' titanic battle royale "Fortnite" is still very popular more than five years after its launch, despite streamers like Ninja being concerned about the future of "Fortnite." That said, there are, of course, still plenty of gamers out there who have never touched the now-iconic FPS. Whether because of the building mechanics, the cartoony designs, or any other thing that may have rubbed a prospective "Fortnite" player the wrong way, some just aren't part of the gaming phenomenon that is "Fortnite" — at least not yet.
League Of Legends: How To Counter Pyke
"League of Legends" has had quite a stunning transformation since it was first released back in 2009. One thing that's changed drastically is the number of Champions to choose from. The incredibly popular MOBA has over 140 Champions, a huge increase from the original 40 that existed in the first year (via EBT).With so many options, it can be difficult to know how to pick the best Champion to counter some of the more oppressive characters.
Resident Evil 4 Fans Are Upset About The Dog's Apparent Fate
Capcom revealed a ton of new information about the "Resident Evil" series during its showcase on Oct. 20, but one small detail in the "Resident Evil 4" remake trailer has fans upset. During the showcase, the second trailer for "Resident Evil 4" showed off gameplay and ton of small details. Afterwards, IGN shared footage from its preview, including a familiar face, who had suffered a new fate. In the original version of "Resident Evil 4" Leon Kennedy comes across an injured dog stuck in a bear trap. Leon can free the dog, who later shows up to help Leon in a moment of need. The same location was shown in the new footage and the dog was in the same place, in the remake, however, Leon is too late. The dog is found dead, stuck in the bear trap and killed by something else.
