Kennett, MO

semoball.com

C3D1 VB: Young Indians fare well in first postseason action, win

KENNETT – It’s misleading to state that the Kennett High School volleyball squad is a young group, after all, the Indians do have eight seniors on their 2022 roster. However, several freshmen are getting an opportunity to compete at the varsity level, which bodes well for the future, and was a positive in Thursday’s MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 win over New Madrid County Central.
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

Dexter VB trying to find itself as it enters tough C3D1 play

PUXICO – Late in this 2022 volleyball season, veteran Dexter High School coach Starla Pulley felt pretty good about her squad and how it was performing as it headed into the final weeks of its season. The Bearcats hadn’t lost a stretch of nine matches entering the championship game...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

'Spitfire' of a coach leads Puxico VB to memorable season

PUXICO – It remains to be seen as to just how far the Puxico High School volleyball squad will advance in the very challenging MSHSAA Class 1 District 3 Tournament at Bell City over the next week. However, what won’t be up for debate will be just how hard the Indian players compete, and sixth-year coach Hannah Douglas has A LOT to do with that moxie.
PUXICO, MO
semoball.com

Second chance: Mules, Seckman go into postseason with 0-0 records

What do the Poplar Bluff Mules volleyball players have to lose today when the playoffs start?. Absolutely nothing, so they will go into Friday’s Class 5 District 1 quarterfinal against No.3 Seckman (19-15-2) at Oakville with a breath of fresh air, a chance at renewed purpose, and an 0-0 record in the postseason.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

C3D1 VB: Dexter survives 'attack' by upset-minded Doniphan

KENNETT – After the opening set of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 volleyball match between No. 3 seed Dexter and No. 6 seed Doniphan on Thursday at Kennett High School, there wasn’t a soul in the gym who didn’t believe with certainty how the match was going to play out.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Dons seek winning formula against powerful Scott City

In order for Doniphan football to go into the offseason in two weeks or further, the most important thing would be to make sure the Dons find a way to play their best at the end of the season. That would be ideal for a program that has struggled to...
DONIPHAN, MO
semoball.com

Marion C. Early denies Lady Tigers in sectional

MORRISVILLE — Every team aspires to put on a legendary, if not at least admirable, performance in any state tournament. The Neelyville Lady Tigers softball team and its supporters can remember 2022 for being something they should only be proud of after falling 3-2 at Marion C. Early Wednesday night in a Class 1 sectional.
NEELYVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Chism brings 'big' presence to Bloomfield front line

PUXICO – There have been moments throughout this volleyball season in which the Bloomfield High School squad could feel a sense of positivity, though those haven’t occurred in abundance. The Wildcats closed out their regular season with a three-set loss to Bell City on Tuesday, which brought their...
BLOOMFIELD, MO
semoball.com

Mules face stiff test at state-ranked Hillsboro

At the start of the season, Makel McFarland and Chris Matlock were returning starters in the defensive secondary and not expected to play much on offense. In fact, McFarland didn’t take a single handoff in the season opener while Matlock caught one pass for 3 yards. Heading into the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
semoball.com

NMCC powers past Portageville 41-30 in regular-season finale

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — New Madrid County Central grinded out a hard-fought 41-30 win over Portageville at Vic Reeves Field in Portageville on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Eagles (8-1) did not let adversity derail their path to success and both teams refused to let emotions dictate their mental approach. “We...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Sikeston soccer loses tight 1-0 game to Hillsboro

SIKESTON — The Sikeston soccer team dropped their third-straight game Thursday night, falling to visiting Hillsboro 1-0. The game was scoreless in the first half before Hillsboro junior Nicholas Marchetti found the back of the net in the second half. Meanwhile, Hillsboro’s goalkeeper, junior Gabe Perry, turned back several...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Clarkton tops Sikeston in regular season finale

CLARKTON — Sikeston’s five-game winning streak came to a close Tuesday Night when the. Bulldogs fell to (24-6) Clarkton in four sets winning the first set 25-22 then dropping the next three sets 25-21, 25-10, 26-24. Sikeston came out of the gates running as they jumped out to...
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff golfers improve during second day at state

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was a positive way to wrap up the first golf state finals trip for Poplar Bluff’s Olivia Thetford and Rhyan Waddell. The two propped themselves up the standings from round 1 to Tuesday’s second and final one to wrap the season with plenty to build on going forward.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
myozarksonline.com

The Great Shakeout This Morning

A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO

