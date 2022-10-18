ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale artist featured in Argentina gallery show

Scottsdale photo artist Audrey Szoke was featured at the Hoy en el Arte Galeria in October with 12 of her still life photos.

The Galeria, located in Buenos Aires, has been exhibiting a variety of fine arts including sculptures, drawings, engravings, serigraphs and jewelry art for 40 years, according to a press release.

“I’m inspired by my early years in rural Indiana, where nature is everywhere, an ever-present country landscape,” Szoke said at the inauguració event in Argentina. “My floral portraits, therefore, are not mere photographs of flowers. They are uniquely personal and intimate studies of the fleeting beauty I find all around me.”

The current show had its grand opening on Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 28.

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

