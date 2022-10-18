Arson Suspected In Fire Near Bucks Co. Middle School

Bensalem officials suspect arson after a fire at a storage shed behind Snyder Middle School. Photo Credit: Facebook/Bensalem Fire Rescue

A small fire in a storage shed near a Bucks County middle school appears to have been the work of an arsonist, according to authorities.

Bensalem fire officials were called to a storage shed behind Snyder Middle School on Hulmeville Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, the department said on Facebook.

There, firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the flames, officials wrote. No injuries were reported.

The garage, which used to belong to the school district but is now private property, did not appear seriously damaged in photos from the scene.

Investigators believe the blaze was set intentionally by an arsonist, though they did not describe their evidence.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Bensalem Township Fire Rescue at 215-633-3617.

