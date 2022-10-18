Read full article on original website
New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh
A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
Multiple units in apartment building on Pittsburgh’s South Side suspected to have bed bugs
PITTSBURGH — Out of 133 apartments in Carson Towers on the South Side, 14 of them are suspected to have bed bugs. A spokesperson for Carson Towers said they shut down common areas yesterday to try to stop the spread, and are currently taking care of the affected areas.
Police: 6 juveniles targeting delivery drivers in string of carjackings
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Suspects who are believed to be involved in a rash of carjackings across Pittsburgh are now finding a new way to bring the car straight to them. Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh and said the suspects are now targeting delivery drivers. "You think you can just take it and get away with it? Just take it because it's there? That's not right," said Vicki Patterson, a former Wilkinsburg resident. Detective Michael Adams said the suspected teens are using delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash and are...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Altercation leads to fight; fight leads to shooting; two mothers among the dead
INNOCENT BYSTANDERS JACQUELYN MEHALIC AND BETTY AVERYTT DIED AS A RESULT OF A SHOOTING ON THE NORTH SIDE, OCT. 15. Mayor Gainey is fed up with the gun violence plaguing Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey stood before the entire City of Pittsburgh on Monday, Oct. 17, and proclaimed that he...
wtae.com
Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
2 people shot, hospitalized in Pittsburgh
Two people were hospitalized after after being shot Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. At around 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the leg near Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. Shortly after,...
Vehicle strikes porch in Butler County; one hurt
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was hurt when a vehicle struck the porch of a home in Butler County. A 911 operator confirmed the person was transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. First responders were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday...
Dr. Oz makes Butler County campaign stop
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — About three weeks ahead of Election Day, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop at Domenico’s in Butler County Monday. He was joined by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly and Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas. The visit comes as the race between...
Hartwood Acres changing wedding rules after neighbors call police for noise complaints
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Couples using a popular wedding reception venue in Allegheny County will have to adhere to new rules starting next year.Couples will have to turn down the music and wrap up the festivities a little earlier at the Hartwood Acres Mansion in Indiana Township, which is nestled amid residential homes.When weddings are outside at the pavilion, neighbors said the music can be heard from inside their homes."We did not expect that a noise complaint would rally multiple officers from Allegheny County and multiple officers from Indiana Township." That was the scene at roughly 9:30 Saturday, Sept....
Fitzgerald says its not his fault Shuman detention center shut down
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the closing of the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center had nothing to do with him. Some blame the administration for the closing of the facility, and for the increase in juvenile crime.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
Pa. tavern to stay closed after judge deems it a ‘nuisance bar’: report
A western Pennsylvania bar will stay closed after the a District Attorney declared it a nuisance bar, according to a story from KDKA. Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville, Washington County, was shut down last week after a man named Jaisen Irwin was shot and killed following a fight at the bar, the news site reported.
wtae.com
Former Shuman Juvenile Detention Center head, county council member weigh in on future of center
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city leaders and public safety officials say they want to bring back the former Shuman Juvenile Detention Center after it was closed just over a year ago. “We should have never closed Shuman Center without a plan,” Mayor Ed Gainey said at a news conference on...
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
On A Positive Note: Service dog that disappeared 3 years ago found at New Kensington shelter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A story that aired on KDKA led to a reunion between a local woman and her pet.We first met Jenevieve Woods in 2018. She's a different kind of social influencer who sends out delightful care packages to lift the spirits of her followers. Everyone calls her Peach and her presence is all about positivity.Peach has a rare and debilitating form of mitochondrial disease similar to ALS. She has emotional support animals that she adores and her family hoped she could benefit from a specific kind of service animal called a stability dog. "As the mother of...
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
Elderly woman carjacked in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — An elderly woman attacked, and her car stolen. Now, she’s speaking out as her attacker heads to court. “I forgive him, but I still want him to know that he can’t get away with this and I don’t want anybody else to get hurt,” the woman told Channel 11.
Good Samaritan jumps to help driver after semi crashes, catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — 11 News first showed you the dramatic video last week of a man running down the Pennsylvania Turnpike to help a driver stuck in a semi-truck, which had caught fire. Channel 11′s Melanie Gillespie spoke to him Friday about that brave rescue and what it...
WTOP
Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.
The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
erienewsnow.com
Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County
A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
