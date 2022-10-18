ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

New homeless shelter to open in Downtown Pittsburgh

A new 45,000-square-foot facility homeless shelter in Downtown Pittsburgh will soon open to help provide services and beds for people in need. The Second Avenue Commons is run by Pittsburgh Mercy, in collaboration with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, Second Avenue Commons, Inc. and UPMC.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 6 juveniles targeting delivery drivers in string of carjackings

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Suspects who are believed to be involved in a rash of carjackings across Pittsburgh are now finding a new way to bring the car straight to them.  Wilkinsburg police said they believe six juveniles are behind several incidents in their area and Pittsburgh and said the suspects are now targeting delivery drivers. "You think you can just take it and get away with it? Just take it because it's there? That's not right," said Vicki Patterson, a former Wilkinsburg resident. Detective Michael Adams said the suspected teens are using delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash and are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

2 people shot, hospitalized in Pittsburgh

Two people were hospitalized after after being shot Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. At around 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the leg near Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. Shortly after,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dr. Oz makes Butler County campaign stop

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — About three weeks ahead of Election Day, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a campaign stop at Domenico’s in Butler County Monday. He was joined by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly and Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas. The visit comes as the race between...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hartwood Acres changing wedding rules after neighbors call police for noise complaints

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Couples using a popular wedding reception venue in Allegheny County will have to adhere to new rules starting next year.Couples will have to turn down the music and wrap up the festivities a little earlier at the Hartwood Acres Mansion in Indiana Township, which is nestled amid residential homes.When weddings are outside at the pavilion, neighbors said the music can be heard from inside their homes."We did not expect that a noise complaint would rally multiple officers from Allegheny County and multiple officers from Indiana Township."  That was the scene at roughly 9:30 Saturday, Sept....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh

- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

On A Positive Note: Service dog that disappeared 3 years ago found at New Kensington shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A story that aired on KDKA led to a reunion between a local woman and her pet.We first met Jenevieve Woods in 2018. She's a different kind of social influencer who sends out delightful care packages to lift the spirits of her followers. Everyone calls her Peach and her presence is all about positivity.Peach has a rare and debilitating form of mitochondrial disease similar to ALS. She has emotional support animals that she adores and her family hoped she could benefit from a specific kind of service animal called a stability dog.  "As the mother of...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.

The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
erienewsnow.com

Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County

A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy