Winnie-the-Pooh is not the only childhood classic to be adopted by horror fanatics. However, “adopted” might be the wrong word to use in this situation. “Taken hostage” might be a better way to phrase it. The Mean One will be the fourth adaptation of Doctor Seuss’s children's book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Unlike the others, all of which had acquired the rights to do so, this will be an unauthorized parody of the story. Due to the lack of permissions, the creators had to be extra cautious to avoid using any language or names taken directly from the book. It’s clear that this portrayal of the character of The Grinch will be a far cry from the original 1966 animated television special, Jim Carrey’s live-action version from 2000, and the most recent computer-animated film.

