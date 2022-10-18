Read full article on original website
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'
Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix series The Watcher takes as its inspiration a spellbinding article by Reeves Wiedeman that chronicles the haunting of a suburban family in Westfield, New Jersey. Believing they’d finally reached the pinnacle of their lives in peaceful suburbia, the Broaddus clan closed on their expensive new home at 657 Boulevard only to begin receiving creepy letters from a stalker known as The Watcher.
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
What Goes Bump In The Night: 10 Great Horror Movies Based On Children's Books
There are countless sources of inspiration for horror movies, including mythology and true crime cases. Filmmakers constantly seek fresh subjects to cover and explore people's worst fears. Thus, the trend of turning children's stories into terrifying movies that examine their absurdity and go further into adult themes has become popular...
The Star Wars TV Shows We Wish We Had — And A Few We're OK With Never Seeing
Andor is the latest in what seems like an exciting future for Star Wars on television. In the next few years, we will be getting shows such as Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, Skeleton Crew, and additional seasons of both The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. Although Star Wars is one of the most successful film franchises of all time, it's always had a place on the small screen too. Back in 1978, The Star Wars Holiday Special debuted on ABC and capitalized on the Star Wars craze that had swept the globe.
From 'Coraline' to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 10 Best Spooky Stop-Motion Movies
Stop-motion has become increasingly popular over the years, with the filmmaking technique providing a unique style that separates it from traditional animation. Usually using puppets, though in theory anything could be used, the objects are slowly moved in tiny increments, catching each movement one frame at a time. It is a very time-consuming style, but the effort is worth it when it all comes together in post-production.
Charlie Cox on Why Daredevil’s New Yellow Suit Represents a “Different Side” of the Vigilante
One of the very first pieces of info that we got before Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) made his debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the fact that the fan-favorite anti-hero was going to don a yellow suit – a big departure from the blood-red outfit that better underscored the gritty nature of the previous Daredevil series on Netflix. It might not seem like much, but a change in color signals a different approach to the character, something that we’ll know fully about when Daredevil: Born Again premieres in 2024.
A TikToker accidentally bought a 'hideous' $4,000 Salvador Dalí print because she was 'bored' and had 'FOMO' at an auction she never expected to win
Allen says she had FOMO, so she bid on a "hideous" authentic Dalí. To her surprise, she won.
'The Menu' Footage Shows Off Ralph Fiennes' Pretentious Clientele
Anticipation has been mouthwatering for the upcoming black comedy horror The Menu from Searchlight Pictures, and the studio has now released a pair of promotional clips showing off some new footage from the film The film's star-studded cast is led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who play young couple Margot and Tyler. The latter is a high profile food influencer, and convinces Margot to travel with him to a remote island restaurant helmed by the mysterious celebrity chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). The pair arrive with a large group of other guests to the restaurant, Hawthorne, expecting to simply have a lavish meal. However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear that the chef has some more sinister motives behind his restaurant, with Searchlight noting that Slowik will prepare "some shocking surprises" for his unsuspecting visitors.
What Happened to Henry Selick's Disney Passion Project, 'The Shadow King'?
It’s been a long time since audiences saw a new motion picture helmed by Henry Selick, but the filmmaker is finally back with the new Netflix feature Wendell & Wild. Granted, there was never a chance that Selick would be producing films as regularly as Tyler Perry or Steven Soderbergh. The director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline works almost exclusively in the domain of stop-motion animation, a medium that’s famous for taking so much time to be realized. However, the painstakingly lengthy process ingrained into the medium of stop-motion animation isn’t the only thing responsible for Selick’s absence from the landscape of cinema. He’s also been attached to projects that would never get realized, like The Shadow King.
Comparing 'Rosaline' and 'Romeo + Juliet' – Dueling Takes on the Same Timeless Classic
The premise of Romeo and Juliet has been refashioned into many different narratives over the years. Some have left an indelible mark on viewers’ imaginations and to this day, stand the test of time. If you’ve seen Hulu’s Rosaline, a take on the classic story by way of adapting Rebecca Serle's novel When You Were Mine, you might notice that Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 rendering of the same classic story, Romeo + Juliet is cued up as a suggested watch right after. These two films would make for a terrific date night double feature, they’re both whimsically romantic, passion-fueled, and fun. A back-to-back viewing of these two renditions might also spark some interesting observations as to how these films compare. While both are vastly different, they still manage to compliment one another.
'R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned' Trailer: Watch Jeffery Donovan Step into The Role Jeff Bridges Created
If you were searching for the perfect Western-meets-supernatural flick for your next movie night, look no further as a trailer for R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has just been released. With more gun slinging and slapstick comedy than ever, the prequel is ready to take audiences back to the world of the dead and wrangle up some outlaws in the afterlife.
‘The Stranger’ Review: Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris Face Darkness in Grim Crime Drama
When having a nightmare, there is often a moment when you are suddenly jarred out of a fitful slumber. In writer-director Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger, a dark drama loosely based on a true story that patiently yet painfully defies convention, we are firmly planted in this moment of terrifying disorientation. Sometimes it takes the form of a literal cut that closely mimics the experience of a nightmare ending. At others, it is a general sense of dread that threatens to consume the characters navigating a world of darkness. It is a work that initially withholds much of its full wickedness before revealing itself to us in macabre yet mesmerizing fashion.
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
How 'Andor' Honors the Political Legacy of the Star Wars Franchise
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Andor. In an era of endless fan controversies and Twitter petitions, most popular franchises are criticized at one point or another for being “too political.” Given that Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time and has been constantly churning out new projects, it was inevitable that some corners of the Internet would criticize a show like Andor for being “too woke.” These criticisms began to rise after cast member Fiona Shaw compared the series’ depiction of life under the Galactic Empire to the Donald Trump administration.
'The Mean One': Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far About the Grinch Horror Movie
Winnie-the-Pooh is not the only childhood classic to be adopted by horror fanatics. However, “adopted” might be the wrong word to use in this situation. “Taken hostage” might be a better way to phrase it. The Mean One will be the fourth adaptation of Doctor Seuss’s children's book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Unlike the others, all of which had acquired the rights to do so, this will be an unauthorized parody of the story. Due to the lack of permissions, the creators had to be extra cautious to avoid using any language or names taken directly from the book. It’s clear that this portrayal of the character of The Grinch will be a far cry from the original 1966 animated television special, Jim Carrey’s live-action version from 2000, and the most recent computer-animated film.
What Are Black Adam’s Powers? The Antihero’s Incredible Abilities Explained
Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has repeatedly emphasized the extreme power of his antihero character even in comparison with other superheroes and villains. His catchphrase for promoting the film states that the character’s arrival means, “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” But just what, specifically, are the new DC Extended Universe star’s powers?
'Selling Sunset': Power Ranking the Real Estate Agents, From Worst To Best
Viewers of Selling Sunset may have needed to pick their jaws up off the floor at the sight of the homes, fashion and events of the LA realty reality show - but it was the powerful women of The Oppenheim Group that has kept viewers hooked. Despite being a reality show, Netflix's Selling Sunset presents a level of glamour and luxury lifestyle that feels more like a fairytale fantasy. And the millions of dollars in property listings shown throughout the series would not pass through the doors of The O Group were it not for the powerful women who represent it.
What Is the Unseen World Mentioned in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores a number of topics from the critically acclaimed books (the original source material for the insanely popular series) that its juggernaut predecessor barely made mention of, if at all. The Unseen World is one of the concepts from the books that The Rings of Power touches upon, albeit rather succinctly. Since the show seems to be all set for a new season, it’s safe to assume that the topic will be explored in more detail in the upcoming episodes. But what exactly is the Unseen World and what do we know so far about it?
Mom gets emotional after hearing her child laugh for the very first time: 'My wife lost it'
'Not sure what's sweeter: Baby's laughter or mama's emotional reaction.'
What Are the Lands of Rhûn From 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The epic season finale of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power revealed a shocking twist about the mysterious Stranger (Daniel Weyman) that has befriended the Harfoot Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh). Although some suspected that the Stranger may in fact be Sauron himself, the harfoots use a magical staff to reveal his true nature. The Stranger is in fact one of the Istari, or the “wizards” that we know from Peter Jackson’s films.
