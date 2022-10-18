ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Philly Motorcyclists Throw Bottles At Police In Shocking Video

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdYAQ_0idcAgDe00
Philadelphia police said a group of dirt bikers circled them and threw objects at their squad cars. Video Credit: YouTube/Philadelphia Police

A group of dirt bikers are seen circling a group of Philadelphia police officers and throwing objects at their squad cars in a video released by the police department on Tuesday. Oct. 18.

Officers arrived at the Lukoil gas station on Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, where a large group were riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, the department said.

One rider crashed his dirt bike into a gas pump and ran away, authorities continued.

Police said the abandoned bike was reported stolen in New Jersey, but that when they tried to recover it, the other bikers grew hostile.

The crowd began throwing "bricks, bottles, and other objects" at the officers, according to the department. None of the objects thrown are identifiable in the released clip.

One police car was kicked and had its windshield smashed with a brick, officials claimed.

Police are now asking for the public's aid in identifying one of the bikers, seen on video lobbing an object at an unoccupied squad car.

The suspect is described as a "light-complected male," last seen wearing a black balaclava mask, a red hoodie, and black sweatpants, investigators said.

He was riding a red and white dirt bike, they added.

Philly residents who spot the biker are asked not to approach and to call 911.

To leave a tip, call 215-686-3093.

Comments / 35

Tyrone Pierce
4d ago

few words to this ; Catch Lol ock up,Throw away keys,cuz those attacks on police who serve is unspeakable n shameful to as an insult to law n order,as respect !!

Reply(1)
18
Ms.Nair
4d ago

HEATHENS,SAVAGES,HOOLIGANS are just a few words that come to mind...OBVIOUSLY they were taught to disrespect and hate people, property and cops, Smdh

Reply(8)
13
Support LEO
4d ago

Blame Democrats prosecutors and judges refused to follow their oath and Democrats and Biden who continue it War against police officers created by Obama

Reply
7
 

