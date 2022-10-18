Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Dan Spellman celebrated for four score years Friday
Veteran Perry attorney and scourge of rogue Republicans Dan Spellman of Perry was congratulated Friday for attaining the age of 80 by his fellow members of the Society of Retired Experts (SORE). Helping to celebrate Spellman’s four score years at the Perry Perk coffeehouse were Gary Becker, Jim Caufield, Ray...
theperrynews.com
Nordman, Overla to meet in Jefferson forum Thursday
The two candidates for the Iowa House of Representatives District 47 seat — Republican Carter Nordman and Democrat Gary Overla — will engage in a candidate forum Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Greene County Elementary School at 401 E. Russell St. in Jefferson. No candidate...
theperrynews.com
Carolyn Guay feted on reaching 80-year milestone
Longtime Perry Middle School art teacher Carolyn Guay of Perry marked the attainment of her 80-year milestone Oct. 20 with coffee, sweet rolls and sweeter friends at the Perry Perk coffeehouse. Celebrating Guay’s happy birthday were Sue Brickner, Shirley Ehlers, Kathy Fox, Joyce Franklin, Lois Hoger, Elsie Mace, Valorie McColl,...
theperrynews.com
Playoff preview West Central Valley at Woodward-Granger
WOODWARD, IA — District 2 runner-up Woodward-Granger will host District 7 third-place West Central Valley Friday in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs. W-G (5-3, 4-1) and WCV (5-3, 3-2) each rolled to three straight wins to cap their eight-game regular seasons. The hosting Hawks outscored Belmond-Klemme, South Central Calhoun, and NW Webster by a combined 155-26, with the Wildcats besting Panorama, Nodaway Valley and Interstate-35 124-27.
theperrynews.com
Hawks rip visiting Cougars in regular season finale
WOODWARD, IA — Woodward-Granger poured in 55 points to blast visiting NW Webster Friday in the regular season capper for both. W-G (5-3, 3-2 in Class 1A D2) will host West Central Valley (5-3, 3-2, 1A D7) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the playoffs. NW Webster fell to 1-7, 1-4 with the loss.
theperrynews.com
PACES Lights On After School program draws overflow audience
Students, staff and parents in Perry’s Academic, Cultural and Enrichment Services (PACES) marked the 23rd annual nationwide Lights On After School celebration Thursday with a variety of activities at the Perry Elementary School. Longtime PACES Director Mary Hillman welcomed the standing-room-only group of parents and well wishers to the...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 20
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Barbara Lovell of Dallas Center was traveling near Laurel and 13th streets in Dallas Center when she experienced a medical issue, and her vehicle struck a utility pole. She was transported by Dallas County EMS. Damage was estimated at $4,000.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report October 20
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of 10th Street. A 2018 Peterbilt box truck, registered to DMS Imaging Inc. of 728 E. Beaton Dr., West Fargo, N.D., and driven by Makenna Christine Dunlavey of 610 S.W. Maple St., Ankeny,
theperrynews.com
Waukee suspect in attempted murder arrested for OWI
A Waukee man facing an attempted-murder charge from August was arrested for drunk driving late Tuesday in Waukee. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense OWI. The incident began about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on S.E. Booth Drive near S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway in...
