EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL analyst Troy Aikman will now have his beer sold at Cinemark Theaters in the El Paso area. "EIGHT is a Texas-only beer so we're going to be selling it in about 30 of our theaters in Texas, in El Paso, Houston, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and we are selling it in all four of our locations in El Paso," said Julia McCartha, Cinemark’s media relations specialist.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO