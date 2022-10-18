Read full article on original website
Why New Jersey Doesn't Let People Pump Their Own Gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police
Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state. Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe. The caller reported that several people had been shot. Police responded within a minute...
NOAA Winter Outlook: How Much Snow Will We Get in Connecticut?
This year, La Nina will return for the third consecutive winter. This will result in warmer-than-average temperatures from the southwest into New England. As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center has "equal chances" of above or below normal precipitation. The wettest weather is expected in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies,...
