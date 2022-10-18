Read full article on original website
What's Up With Ser Criston's Disturbing Fanaticism For Alicent in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon entitled, "The Green Council" begins calmly enough as we observe the members of the small council gathered to discuss the revelation that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) heard Viserys' final wish that Aegon succeed him as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. A longtime close ally of King Jaehaerys and King Viserys, Lyman Beesbury, (Bill Paterson) the Lord of Honeyholt, immediately objects to the legitimacy of Alicent's claim calling it, "seizure, theft" and tantamount to, "treason." His outburst is met with a quick death at the swift hand of Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel) who thrusts his head so forcefully into the table that he immediately succumbs to the blunt force trauma. Whether his actions were merely to subdue Lord Beesbury or to actually inflict a fatal blow is unclear, but what is clear is that Criston has got some serious anger issues that likely come from his growing affection toward Alicent and his inability to act on them on account of his sworn oath to chastity as a Knight of the Kingsguard.
Why Did Rhaenys Spare the Greens in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Episode 9 of House of the Dragon had plenty of excitement taking place, but no event may have been more substantial than Aegon II Targaryen's (Tom Glynn-Carney) coronation. During the ceremony in the Dragon Pit, after being anointed by the Faith of the Seven, disaster strikes for the young king and his supporters. Rhaenys (Eve Best) escapes her confinement in the Red Keep thanks to the exploits of Kingsguard knight Ser Erryk Cargyll (Elliott Tittensor), making her way to the bowels of the Dragon Pit's dungeons to retrieve her dragon Meleys, the Red Queen. Meleys and Rhaenys erupt from the floor of the pit, flattening commoners and sending them scrambling for safety.
'Andor': Cassian and Maarva's Last Conversation Reveals What You Always Expected
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of Andor.With the mixed results of the heist behind us, we join Andor, Episode 7, entitled, "Announcement" as the fallout of the rebel incursion is now everywhere. Cassian (Diego Luna), after unceremoniously killing Skeen (Ebon-Moss Bachrach), has taken his cut and clandestinely returned to Ferrix to reunite with his adopted mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw). And though she is relieved to see him after he previously left under heavy Imperial duress with Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård), she is quick to impress upon him that it is far too dangerous for him to be there. Cassian is also caught off guard after he tells her that he has come into a windfall and plans to take her off-world and start over somewhere new, and she is hesitant to go with him and leave Ferrix.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks Online
UPDATE: HBO has released an official statement regarding the link, which reads:. We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.
How 'Andor' Honors the Political Legacy of the Star Wars Franchise
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Andor. In an era of endless fan controversies and Twitter petitions, most popular franchises are criticized at one point or another for being “too political.” Given that Star Wars is one of the most popular franchises of all time and has been constantly churning out new projects, it was inevitable that some corners of the Internet would criticize a show like Andor for being “too woke.” These criticisms began to rise after cast member Fiona Shaw compared the series’ depiction of life under the Galactic Empire to the Donald Trump administration.
Charlie Cox on Why Daredevil’s New Yellow Suit Represents a “Different Side” of the Vigilante
One of the very first pieces of info that we got before Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) made his debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the fact that the fan-favorite anti-hero was going to don a yellow suit – a big departure from the blood-red outfit that better underscored the gritty nature of the previous Daredevil series on Netflix. It might not seem like much, but a change in color signals a different approach to the character, something that we’ll know fully about when Daredevil: Born Again premieres in 2024.
What Is the Unseen World Mentioned in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores a number of topics from the critically acclaimed books (the original source material for the insanely popular series) that its juggernaut predecessor barely made mention of, if at all. The Unseen World is one of the concepts from the books that The Rings of Power touches upon, albeit rather succinctly. Since the show seems to be all set for a new season, it’s safe to assume that the topic will be explored in more detail in the upcoming episodes. But what exactly is the Unseen World and what do we know so far about it?
'The Menu' Footage Shows Off Ralph Fiennes' Pretentious Clientele
Anticipation has been mouthwatering for the upcoming black comedy horror The Menu from Searchlight Pictures, and the studio has now released a pair of promotional clips showing off some new footage from the film The film's star-studded cast is led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who play young couple Margot and Tyler. The latter is a high profile food influencer, and convinces Margot to travel with him to a remote island restaurant helmed by the mysterious celebrity chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). The pair arrive with a large group of other guests to the restaurant, Hawthorne, expecting to simply have a lavish meal. However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear that the chef has some more sinister motives behind his restaurant, with Searchlight noting that Slowik will prepare "some shocking surprises" for his unsuspecting visitors.
The Star Wars TV Shows We Wish We Had — And A Few We're OK With Never Seeing
Andor is the latest in what seems like an exciting future for Star Wars on television. In the next few years, we will be getting shows such as Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, Skeleton Crew, and additional seasons of both The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. Although Star Wars is one of the most successful film franchises of all time, it's always had a place on the small screen too. Back in 1978, The Star Wars Holiday Special debuted on ABC and capitalized on the Star Wars craze that had swept the globe.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II in Crisis
We all knew this day was coming, but Netflix certainly made us wait a long while before finally unveiling the trailer for the new season of The Crown. Anticipation for Season 5 is at an all-time high as the episodes come amidst a combination of elements: The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, the change in cast members, and the fact that the new season will depict the last years of Princess Diana’s life. The new season premieres in early November.
How 'The Rings of Power' Evolved Galadriel and Elrond's Friendship from Tolkien
Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel is not a happy she-Elf in Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Her brother’s death embittered her heart and her quest to find and destroy Sauron is all-consuming. This makes her an unpopular commander to her soldiers, an untrusted vassal of High King Gil-galad’s (Benjamin Walker), a poor diplomat and negotiator in Númenor, and an awkward kingmaker in the Southlands.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Breaks Down That Pivotal June/Serena Episode
In this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) find themselves in a tough situation after the events of the previous episode. Serena is finally in labor, but the women are stranded, and it’s up to June to help Serena. Will the two find common ground?
Meghan Markle and Harry «sold their souls» and are in a desperate situation
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry found themselves in a difficult situation, and they can only blame themselves for this. In an effort to earn more money, they signed several contracts for a huge amount of money — for the release of Harry’s memoirs and the creation of a reality show about themselves. And now, after they have received the advances and spent them, they have to pay for what fans of the British royal family call a “sold their souls”. When the Prince and Duchess realized what had happened in practice from their venture and what the consequences might be, they wanted to cancel everything or at least make changes to the memoirs and the film that had already been submitted to the printing house, but it turned out that this was impossible.
Robert Englund Inspired Heather Langenkamp to Wear Prosthetics in 'Star Trek Into Darkness'
You likely know horror icon Heather Langenkamp from her iconic final girl role as Nancy Thompson in the 1980s slasher franchise A Nightmare on Elm Street. Langenkamp has recently re-entered the horror stratosphere with her stand-out role in Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong's latest Netflix series The Midnight Club. What you may not know is that in the years between these two iconic roles, Langenkamp made a brief appearance in another legendary franchise: Star Trek. The actress recently sat down with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for an interview in which she told Nemiroff about her time in the Kelvinverse movie Star Trek Into Darkness.
‘The School for Good and Evil’ Cast and Character Guide
Based on the first novel of Soman Chainani’s six-book series, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two misfit best friends who get swept away into a fantasy world beyond the Endless Woods. Chainani wrote the story as a way to deviate from the classic male-centered storylines and focus on a female friendship that transcends labels and preconceived notions. In the dramatic, dreamy film, Sophie and Agatha find themselves attending the aptly named School for Good and Evil, a place where the true stories behind fables and fairytales begin. With enchanting twists and magical turns along the way, the two ladies attempt to find their happy endings while on opposing sides of a truly epic, magical battle.
Unanswered Questions From 'The Rings of Power' Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The final episode of Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought a resolution to more questions than some might have expected: after all, most of the first season served as a long and elaborately drawn-out opening act to an overarching five-season storyline, there were only so many resolutions that could be reasonably expected from the finale. It was rather surprising, then, that the storyline revealed as much as it did: audiences found out the masquerade Sauron had been hiding under for the whole season, the (likely) identity of The Stranger, and, of course, the forging of the first three Rings of Power.
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
‘The Crown’ Season 5: Dominic West Says We’ll See Both Sides of Charles & Diana’s Divorce
When Season 5 of The Crown premieres, there will be one arc in particular that viewers will be most curious to watch. As the Netflix hit drama series approaches the late 90s timeline in its new episodes, the story is about to cover events that a good number of us were alive to see unfold through news outlets. One of those events is, of course, the highly publicized divorce of Princess Diana and the (then) Prince Charles, which started a paparazzi frenzy that resulted in her tragic death.
What Are Black Adam’s Powers? The Antihero’s Incredible Abilities Explained
Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has repeatedly emphasized the extreme power of his antihero character even in comparison with other superheroes and villains. His catchphrase for promoting the film states that the character’s arrival means, “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” But just what, specifically, are the new DC Extended Universe star’s powers?
'The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd Teases Season 5 Consequences and 'The Testemants'
Ahead of the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale, Collider had the opportunity to chat with the cast of the series and discuss some of the more spoilery aspects that have now come to pass. While previous seasons have shown that Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) does have something resembling a moral compass, even though she still causes emotional and physical damage to the girls she thinks she's protecting, Season 5 shows her in a slightly new light. After teenage Esther (Mckenna Grace) suffers at the hands of Commander Putnam (Stephen Kunken), leading the young girl to attempt suicide and kill Janine (Madeline Brewer) in the process, Aunt Lydia goes to Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) with the crime. Gilead doesn't have the best track record with protecting its women, so everyone is surprised when Lawrence has Nick (Max Minghella) kill Putnam.
