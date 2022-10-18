ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre: Official

(UVALDE, Texas) — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a spokesperson told ABC News. “The department can confirm Sgt. Juan Maldonado was served with termination...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy