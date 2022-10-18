ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama football looks to end high anxiety against Mississippi State

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave one of the telling signs behind the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker, confirmed the sign in Monday’s interview. Saban and Anderson said the team suffered from ‘high anxiety’ in pregame. No one was chanting or having fun coming out of the tunnel, and Saban said the team ‘looked tight’ in pregame warmups. The lack of intensity put the Tide behind the 8-ball, and its defense got worked by the Volunteers.
Former Alabama safety said Crimson Tide’s defense ‘looked godawful’ against Tennessee, challenges Will Anderson to be better

Before Alabama kicks off homecoming against Mississippi State, the media continues its thoughts from the Tennessee game. Roman Harper, a former Crimson Tide safety, is an analyst for SEC Network. He was high on Tennessee during the offseason, and the Volunteers defeated his Alma mater at Neyland Stadium last week. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gave a valiant effort coming off an injury, but Harper was honest in his assessment of the Tide during Friday’s segment on the Paul Finebaum Show.
Former Alabama players narrate homecoming ahead of Miss. State game

Alabama fans are ready for homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday against Mississippi State. Two of the best players in the Nick Saban era narrated a cool video for social media. Barrett Jones and Ha’Sean ‘Ha Ha’ Clinton-Dix won national championships for the Crimson Tide. Jones, a former All-American offensive lineman, started at right guard, left tackle, and center for three BCS National Championship teams. Clinton-Dix, a former Consensus All-American in 2013, shared a team-high four interceptions for Alabama’s 2012 BCS National Championship team. Both players discussed what made the University of Alabama special for them. Jones and Clinton-Dix had many great moments for the Tide, and both got drafted into the National Football League. They are forever grateful to call Tuscaloosa home and have the support of the Tide fans.
Greg McElroy projects whether Alabama will look like a national title contender this week

Greg McElroy believes that Alabama can recover from last week’s loss to Tennessee and it will start with a win this week against Mississippi State. McElroy points out that Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) has often been the opponent for the Crimson Tide when they are coming off of a loss. It’s happened four times. He also mentions that Alabama has outscored Mississippi State 150-16 in their past four games against each other.
Five Bulldogs that look to hand Alabama its second loss of the season

Alabama is trying to bounce back from a loss to Tennessee, but it faces a team that always plays tough. Mississippi State is 5-2 in Mike Leach’s third year as head coach. The Bulldogs lost by 10 (17-27) versus Kentucky, but it has the Battle for Highway 82 on its mind. Mississippi State will do similar things as the Volunteers did to attack the Crimson Tide’s defensive secondary. Alabama’s defensive front has to show up for Saturday’s matchup after being nonexistent last week.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
Can Alabama Basketball Bounce Back?

Coaches and fans are mixed on where the Alabama men's basketball team should land after a rocky 2021-2022 season. ESPN writer, Jeff Borzello has the Crimson Tide ranked 15th in the nation, with a starting lineup of Jahvon Quinerly (Sr.), Jaden Bradley (Fr.), Darius Miles (Jr.), Brandon Miller (Fr.), and Charles Bediako (Soph.).
How Alabama plans to handle Jermaine Burton situation

Nick Saban discussed how Alabama football plans to handle Jermaine Burton allegedly pushing a Tennessee fan after Alabama’s loss to the Vols during his Wednesday press conference. A video surfaced Tuesday of the Alabama wide receiver allegedly pushing a Tennessee fan after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the...
Alabama football continues prep work for Mississippi State

Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday to continue prep work for Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will face each other Saturday for the Battle for Highway 82 rivalry. Mike Leach looks to attack Alabama’s secondary as Tennessee did. Nick Saban stated Monday that ‘no one is entitled to...
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date

Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Toucher & Rich: Paul Finebaum vs. angry Alabama fans

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates

The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
