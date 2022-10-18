Read full article on original website
Alabama football looks to end high anxiety against Mississippi State
Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave one of the telling signs behind the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee. Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker, confirmed the sign in Monday’s interview. Saban and Anderson said the team suffered from ‘high anxiety’ in pregame. No one was chanting or having fun coming out of the tunnel, and Saban said the team ‘looked tight’ in pregame warmups. The lack of intensity put the Tide behind the 8-ball, and its defense got worked by the Volunteers.
Former Alabama safety said Crimson Tide’s defense ‘looked godawful’ against Tennessee, challenges Will Anderson to be better
Before Alabama kicks off homecoming against Mississippi State, the media continues its thoughts from the Tennessee game. Roman Harper, a former Crimson Tide safety, is an analyst for SEC Network. He was high on Tennessee during the offseason, and the Volunteers defeated his Alma mater at Neyland Stadium last week. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gave a valiant effort coming off an injury, but Harper was honest in his assessment of the Tide during Friday’s segment on the Paul Finebaum Show.
Nick Saban discusses becoming a meteorologist if he had to leave Alabama
He loves his coffee, oatmeal creme pies, and the weather channel to prepare him for practice, but could one picture Alabama head coach Nick Saban on television predicting the weather?. He does not like to move his hands much, so it would be interesting to see him in that career....
Former Alabama players narrate homecoming ahead of Miss. State game
Alabama fans are ready for homecoming at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday against Mississippi State. Two of the best players in the Nick Saban era narrated a cool video for social media. Barrett Jones and Ha’Sean ‘Ha Ha’ Clinton-Dix won national championships for the Crimson Tide. Jones, a former All-American offensive lineman, started at right guard, left tackle, and center for three BCS National Championship teams. Clinton-Dix, a former Consensus All-American in 2013, shared a team-high four interceptions for Alabama’s 2012 BCS National Championship team. Both players discussed what made the University of Alabama special for them. Jones and Clinton-Dix had many great moments for the Tide, and both got drafted into the National Football League. They are forever grateful to call Tuscaloosa home and have the support of the Tide fans.
Greg McElroy projects whether Alabama will look like a national title contender this week
Greg McElroy believes that Alabama can recover from last week’s loss to Tennessee and it will start with a win this week against Mississippi State. McElroy points out that Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) has often been the opponent for the Crimson Tide when they are coming off of a loss. It’s happened four times. He also mentions that Alabama has outscored Mississippi State 150-16 in their past four games against each other.
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
Alabama Homecoming 2022: See Nick Saban, Bryce Young, more on sorority lawn decorations
The sorority lawn decorations remain a beloved fixture during the University of Alabama homecoming week, and they didn’t disappoint this year. After nights of intense pomping, the results are in -- and Alabama football fans should love the designs, many of them realized in sharp detail. Nick Saban, Bryce...
Alabama Football: What we’re hearing from a Mississippi State expert
As we did last week with the Tennessee game, a companion FanSided site, Maroon and White Nation was kind enough to provide information for Alabama football fans. I did the same for the site’s Landon Young. He published two Friends with the Enemy posts this week. Check out my comments in Part Two.
Five Bulldogs that look to hand Alabama its second loss of the season
Alabama is trying to bounce back from a loss to Tennessee, but it faces a team that always plays tough. Mississippi State is 5-2 in Mike Leach’s third year as head coach. The Bulldogs lost by 10 (17-27) versus Kentucky, but it has the Battle for Highway 82 on its mind. Mississippi State will do similar things as the Volunteers did to attack the Crimson Tide’s defensive secondary. Alabama’s defensive front has to show up for Saturday’s matchup after being nonexistent last week.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
Can Alabama Basketball Bounce Back?
Coaches and fans are mixed on where the Alabama men's basketball team should land after a rocky 2021-2022 season. ESPN writer, Jeff Borzello has the Crimson Tide ranked 15th in the nation, with a starting lineup of Jahvon Quinerly (Sr.), Jaden Bradley (Fr.), Darius Miles (Jr.), Brandon Miller (Fr.), and Charles Bediako (Soph.).
How Alabama plans to handle Jermaine Burton situation
Nick Saban discussed how Alabama football plans to handle Jermaine Burton allegedly pushing a Tennessee fan after Alabama’s loss to the Vols during his Wednesday press conference. A video surfaced Tuesday of the Alabama wide receiver allegedly pushing a Tennessee fan after the Crimson Tide were defeated by the...
Alabama football continues prep work for Mississippi State
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday to continue prep work for Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will face each other Saturday for the Battle for Highway 82 rivalry. Mike Leach looks to attack Alabama’s secondary as Tennessee did. Nick Saban stated Monday that ‘no one is entitled to...
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
Thoughts on Alabama Basketball being Predicted to Finish Fifth in the SEC: Three-And-Out
The panel gives its thoughts on Alabama men's basketball being predicted to finish fifth in the SEC by the media.
Crimson Tide Recruit Sets Commitment Date
Five-star class of 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain has set his commitment date for Thursday, October 27, 2022. He will choose between Miami, Florida, and Alabama. The Fla., native ranks at No. 2 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 1 prospect in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Toucher & Rich: Paul Finebaum vs. angry Alabama fans
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
