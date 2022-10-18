ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 former blue-chip recruits Texas football could redshirt for 2022

So far this season, No. 20 ranked Texas football is playing well and is looking massively improved from what we saw out of this team in Big 12 play a season ago. In fact, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian have as many wins through the first seven games this season as they did throughout the 2021 campaign.
EXCLUSIVE: What Did The Longhorns’ Jordan Whittington Say to Bevo After TD?

It's the question that all Longhorn fans where asking after last week's big win over Iowa State - What did former Cuero Gobbler and now Texas Longhorn star Jordan Whittington say to UT Mascot Bevo after scoring a big Touchdown? The answer is this week's exclusive interview with Jordan sponsored locally by our good friends at Titan Factory Direct Victoria. Ok, we got make sure we don't exclude anybody, so here's the mascot, Bevo, entering a game from this year...
Steve Sarkisian shares plan for Agiye Hall rest of 2022 season

Steve Sarkisian announced he plans on using young receiver Agiye Hall’s for the rest of the 2022 season. Rival’s Anwar Richardson during an interview asked the new Texas head coach about the former Alabama player’s future for the year. Redshirting allows a player to practice and condition...
Bastrop, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lockhart High School football team will have a game with Bastrop High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
The Next Dean of the Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Claudia F. Lucchinetti has been named senior vice president for medical affairs at the University of Texas at Austin and dean of the Dell Medical School, effective December 1. She will hold the Frank and Charmaine Denius Distinguished Dean’s Chair in Medical Leadership. “It’s an honor and an incredible...
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption

AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
