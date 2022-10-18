ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NBC Philadelphia

One Dead After SUV Submerges in Neshaminy Creek

Rescue teams recovered a body from the Neshaminy Creek in lower Bucks County on Thursday morning after police say a Jeep went off the road and into the water. Boats and dive teams were launched shortly before 9 a.m. after Bensalem police said they got a call for a vehicle in the creek near Totem Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

