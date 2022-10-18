Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Related
lawrenceks.org
City of Lawrence approves plans for completion of the Lawrence Loop
As part of the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan, the City of Lawrence has approved plans for the completion of the remaining sections of the Lawrence Loop trail system. Some of those projects will be contingent on grant funding for construction. The remaining sections and anticipated year of completion are indicated...
Neighbors, activists call for Evergy to close Hawthorn Coal Plant
Kansas City activists call for Evergy to shut down its Hawthorn coal burning power plant by 2025. Evergy says it can't without impacting KC.
Overland Park’s Promontory project wrapping up pickleball, entertainment space
Launch Development Inc. plans to open SERV, Promontory's recreation and dining components, in the next seven weeks.
KMBC.com
KCK officials break ground on new fire station in the Turner area
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ground was broken Friday for a new fire station in the Turner area. The last time a firehouse was built in this part of Kansas City, Kansas, was 1953. Besides state-of-the-art fire protection, city leaders said they hope the project will be a cornerstone of redevelopment for Turner.
martincitytelegraph.com
Wornall Road Construction Update
KC Public Works provides a short update on major road construction at various sites on Wornall Road. 75th & Wornall: Public Works is working to complete utility relocations in advance of construction. The work underway is being performed by contractors hired by AT&T. The city is also working directly with MoDOT to complete the federally required audit of the right-of-way acquisition process. This project begins at 74th and runs to 79th & Wornall.
MoDOT warns of lane closures on Bond Bridge starting next week
Kansas City's Bond Bridge will be under construction, with lanes closed, starting Oct. 24, as crews make joint expansion repairs.
Roadwork means closures on I-49 in Cass County
Missouri drivers will face lane and ramp closures on Interstate 49 in Cass County starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. as crews work on resurfacing.
kansascitymag.com
The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space
Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
De Soto sets groundwork for development at Sunflower plant
Thursday the De Soto City Council will review multiple proposals related to development on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant.
gladstonedispatch.com
Highway patrol: Include safety in plans for Halloween
As parents prepare their little costumed cuties for Gladstone’s Friday Fright Night starting at 6 p.m. in Happy Rock Park, the highway patrol says family should remember to add safety to the planning. Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to have a...
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
Kansas City’s Charlie Hustle wants to pay local families’ rent, mortgage
Charlie Hustle's 1K for KC Campaign is accepting nominations to help Kansas City families in need with their rent or mortgage.
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
gladstonedispatch.com
Spotlight is on Kansas City and its problem of missing black women
After a Black woman escaped captivity in Excelsior Springs, a vigil was held on Oct. 16 to raise awareness of the issue of missing Black women in Kansas City, as well as to pay respects to those who have not returned home (Mili Mansaray/The Beacon). This story was originally published...
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
lawrencekstimes.com
Urgency sets in as winter approaches and many Lawrence community members are unhoused
Winter is coming fast, and many Lawrence community members are unhoused. Downtown stakeholders have come together to push the city to find solutions, but city staff members say right now they’re limited in what they can do. About 100 local business owners have signed a petition — and nearly...
kcur.org
Jackson County Legislature elections: The 2022 candidates for Kansas City and Lee's Summit
Some of the races for the Jackson County Legislature were decided in the August primary election, and one district’s incumbent is running unopposed. But voters in three legislative districts will see a choice on their Nov. 8 ballots. The legislature is the primary governing body for Jackson County. It...
Community remodeling home for Kansas City family who lost father in hit-and-run
The community has stepped up to help a Kansas City family of 10 after their father was killed in a hit-and-run in August. The community is remodeling the family's home.
KCTV 5
Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
Comments / 0