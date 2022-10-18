ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MO

lawrenceks.org

City of Lawrence approves plans for completion of the Lawrence Loop

As part of the 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan, the City of Lawrence has approved plans for the completion of the remaining sections of the Lawrence Loop trail system. Some of those projects will be contingent on grant funding for construction. The remaining sections and anticipated year of completion are indicated...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

KCK officials break ground on new fire station in the Turner area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ground was broken Friday for a new fire station in the Turner area. The last time a firehouse was built in this part of Kansas City, Kansas, was 1953. Besides state-of-the-art fire protection, city leaders said they hope the project will be a cornerstone of redevelopment for Turner.
KANSAS CITY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Wornall Road Construction Update

KC Public Works provides a short update on major road construction at various sites on Wornall Road. 75th & Wornall: Public Works is working to complete utility relocations in advance of construction. The work underway is being performed by contractors hired by AT&T. The city is also working directly with MoDOT to complete the federally required audit of the right-of-way acquisition process. This project begins at 74th and runs to 79th & Wornall.
kansascitymag.com

The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space

Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Highway patrol: Include safety in plans for Halloween

As parents prepare their little costumed cuties for Gladstone’s Friday Fright Night starting at 6 p.m. in Happy Rock Park, the highway patrol says family should remember to add safety to the planning. Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to have a...
GLADSTONE, MO
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Saint Luke’s closing 2 community hospitals in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Saint Luke’s Health System is closing two of their community hospitals in Johnson County in an effort to streamline their services. The two locations that will be closing are in Shawnee and Olathe. The one in Shawnee is located near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman Road, near Aldi. The one in Olathe is located near W. 135th Street and S. Black Bob Road, across the street from Walmart Supercenter.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

