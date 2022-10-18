ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
CBS Pittsburgh

79-year-old woman killed in Armstrong Co. house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 79-year-old woman died following an afternoon house fire in Armstrong County.The Armstrong County Coroner's Office says Judith Zacherl was found dead inside her home in Madison Township after the fire broke out around 1 p.m.The fire is being investigated by the State Police's Fire Marshal.There are no signs of foul play and her death has been ruled an accident.
