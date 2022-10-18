Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Dad missing along with wife and two sons shared heartbreaking posts about family before their mystery disappearance
THE father who, along with his wife and two sons, has been missing since Sunday shared heartbreaking posts about family before they disappeared. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, haven't been heard from after Anthony displayed "paranoid behaviors," police said. Facebook posts from...
iheart.com
New Details Unearthed About Car Found Under $15 Million Silicon Valley Home
Authorities in California revealed new details about a car that was discovered buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Silicon Valley. KTVU reported that the vehicle was a Mercedes 560 SL that was reported stolen in 1992. Police believe the car was buried around the same time...
79-year-old woman killed in Armstrong Co. house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 79-year-old woman died following an afternoon house fire in Armstrong County.The Armstrong County Coroner's Office says Judith Zacherl was found dead inside her home in Madison Township after the fire broke out around 1 p.m.The fire is being investigated by the State Police's Fire Marshal.There are no signs of foul play and her death has been ruled an accident.
Car crashes into Connecticut café
Car crashes into Connecticut café, causing multiple injuries, some of whom needed to be transported to hospitals while others were treated on the scene
Comments / 0